Hainan Airlines Awarded the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline Designation for the 9th Consecutive Year

Sicurezza stradale, bus coinvolti solo in 6 incidenti su mille
Cronache

Sicurezza stradale, bus coinvolti solo in 6 incidenti su mille

Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall
Cronache

Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino
Politica

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino

Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky
Spettacoli

Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky

Seehofer: attacco neonazista contro lo Stato Ã¨ segnale d'allarme
Politica

Seehofer: attacco neonazista contro lo Stato Ã¨ segnale d'allarme

Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private
Cronache

Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa
Economia

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa

UE, Boccia Costruire asse riformista per visione del futuro
Economia

UE, Boccia Costruire asse riformista per visione del futuro

Trenta: governo deve supportare le imprese della Difesa
Politica

Trenta: governo deve supportare le imprese della Difesa

Trenta: caccia europeo? Italia aperta a tutte le possibilitÃ 
Cronache

Trenta: caccia europeo? Italia aperta a tutte le possibilitÃ 

VMware: "FlessibilitÃ  e mentor per attirare le donne nell'It"
Cronache

VMware: "FlessibilitÃ  e mentor per attirare le donne nell'It"

Gioco Boccia Settore legale va salvaguardato Fonte ricchezza
Economia

Gioco Boccia Settore legale va salvaguardato Fonte ricchezza

Affitti raddoppiati a Berlino, governo locale "congela" i prezzi
Politica

Affitti raddoppiati a Berlino, governo locale "congela" i prezzi

"Salto all'indietro", il nuovo videoclip di Pacifico
Spettacoli

"Salto all'indietro", il nuovo videoclip di Pacifico

Gioco, Boccia: â€œSettore legale va salvaguardato. Fonte ricchezzaâ€
Economia

Gioco, Boccia: â€œSettore legale va salvaguardato. Fonte ricchezzaâ€

Ue, Boccia: â€œCostruire asse riformista per visione del futuroâ€
Economia

Ue, Boccia: â€œCostruire asse riformista per visione del futuroâ€

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini: "Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa"
Economia

Sistema gioco Italia, Zapponini: "Bisogna fare squadra per riforma condivisa"

Conte a Napoli alle prese con la pizza
Politica

Conte a Napoli alle prese con la pizza

Salario minimo, Landini (Cgil): "Garantire tutti i diritti tutelati da contratti"
Politica

Salario minimo, Landini (Cgil): "Garantire tutti i diritti tutelati da contratti"

Governo, Conte: non permetterÃ² che la sfiducia assalga il Paese
Politica

Governo, Conte: non permetterÃ² che la sfiducia assalga il Paese


Hainan Airlines Awarded the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline Designation for the 9th Consecutive Year

- SKYTRAX president Edward Plaisted presented the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline award to Chairman of HNA Group Chen Feng at the award ceremony. Mr. Plaisted commented, "It is the 9th time Hainan Airlines has been honored as a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline in 2019. Over the last 9 years, the carrier has continued to deliver innovations and breakthroughs in quality. By combining traditional Chinese influences with internationally-trendsetting designs, Hainan Airlines continues to position itself as a distinctly Eastern inspired leading global airline."

While accepting the award, Mr. Chen stated, "We are honored to receive the continued recognition from Chinese and international passengers as a recipient of the 2019 SKYTRAX World Airline Awards. It wouldn't be possible without the long-term trust and support of our passengers. We also dedicate this award to our global staff, who helped transform Hainan Airlines into an outstanding global aviation group through their unparalleled creativity."

Over the past year, Hainan Airlines has upgraded its products and optimized its services with the aim of creating an unparalleled air travel experience. The company partnered with renowned design firm PriestmanGoode to create the new "Dream Feather" visual design. The British firm's three-year project revolutionized passengers' flight experience from check-in to touchdown. Hainan Airlines' 787-9 Dreamliner with "Dream Feather" interiors were rolled out with the launch of the new Premium Economy class, providing a new option to international travelers.

As a customer feedback focused operator, Hainan Airlines responded to its passengers and upgraded its specialty Care More programs, designed to bring extra attention to the special needs of children, pregnant mothers, and senior citizen passengers onboard. 

Hainan Airlines' Hai Chef culinary services were also enhanced. It stepped up collaborations with R&D directors at leading international restaurants, famous chefs from Michelin-rated restaurants, and five-star hotels to provide passengers with authentic Chinese and Western delicacies at 30,000 feet.

Hainan Airlines has launched more than 2,000 domestic and international routes covering Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania, serving 63 cities outside of its home market in China. Since its maiden flight in 1993, Hainan Airlines has not had a major accident in its 26 years of operation, having logged over 7 million hours of safe flights. Looking forward, Hainan Airlines plans to further harness its global mindset to upgrade its full suite of products and services, aiming to deliver an unparalleled flying experience to travelers from all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924610/Hainan_Airlines_SKYTRAX_5_Star_Award.jpg  


in evidenza
Bella Thorne, hacker ruba foto hot Lei lo beffa e le pubblica. Gallery

La stella Disney va in contropiede

Bella Thorne, hacker ruba foto hot
Lei lo beffa e le pubblica. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.