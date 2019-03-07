7 marzo 2019- 18:43 Hainan Airlines has launched Shenzhen-Dublin non-stop service on February 25

- The route, with two round trip flights weekly on Mondays and Fridays, will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a spacious and comfortable cabin layout. Business class will be equipped with 180-degree flatbed seats, while every seat on the aircraft comes wired with an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and every passenger will be served sumptuous offerings from both Western and Oriental cuisines. In addition, the use of portable electronic devices on board will be allowed. Besides, the airline company has launched family and business ticket packages in addition to a shuttle bus service for business class passengers. Tickets for Shenzhen-Dublin flights can now be reserved. Passengers can find more information about the reservations on the airline's official website www.hnair.com or by calling the airline's hotline 95339.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Dublin Flight Schedule (All times are local):

