Continental a Eicma: Aras il sistema di assistenza guida per moto
Economia

Striscia la Notizia compie 30 anni: il meglio del popolare show
Spettacoli

Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi
Cronache

Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione
Cronache

Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale
Cronache

Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia
Cronache

Ducati protagonista a Eicma con la supersportiva Panigale V4R
Economia

Usa 2018, in Georgia Abrams non ammette sconfitta: "Rivotiamo"
Politica

Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei nemico del popolo"
Politica

I migranti in marcia verso gli Usa: non siamo criminali
Politica

Bmw ad Eicma con 6 anteprime, spicca la supersportiva S 1000 RR
Economia

Inaugurazione EICMA 2018
Motori

Spazio, l'addio all'Asi di Battiston: esco a testa alta
Scienza e tecnologia

Lincei, Parisi: valorizzare giovani Ã¨ tra prioritÃ  dell'Accademia
Scienza e tecnologia

Sisal, Maldari: â€œCon SisalPay verso un incremento dei pagamenti digitaliâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Centemero: â€œVerso unâ€™abilitazione sempre piÃ¹ rapida e sicuraâ€
Economia

Mastercard: "Di Meo presenta la carta biometrica progettata con Banca Intesa"
Economia

Caso Battiston; per Bussetti "sul successore non ci sono novitÃ "
Politica

"Belle Ripiene", al Sistina di Roma risate in cucina con 4 donne
Spettacoli

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Aperti a confronto ma battaglia va portata avanti"
Politica

Hainan Airlines to launch Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris non-stop services in December

- Hainan Airlines already operates several international direct flights from mainland China to Europe, including Xi'an-Paris, Chongqing-Rome, Beijing/Shanghai-Brussels, Beijing-Edinburgh-Dublin-Beijing, Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing, Changsha-London, and Shenzhen-Madrid/Brussels/Zurich/Vienna routes, creating a rapid transit network complemented by intermodal connections. The new Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris services will help expand Hainan Airlines' network in Europe, strengthen the connections between China and France, as well as boost the cooperation and exchange between the two countries.

The services will provide a higher level of convenience to passengers travelling between China and Europe with Chinese travelers being able to continue on to North Africa, West Africa and South America from Chongqing, Shenzhen and Xi'an by transiting in Paris, Brussels, Madrid and London, while European travelers can easily reach resorts in South China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand via a transfer in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Shanghai or Beijing.

Hainan Airlines' Chongqing-Paris Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Paris Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg

 


