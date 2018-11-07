7 novembre 2018- 18:15 Hainan Airlines to launch Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris non-stop services in December

- Hainan Airlines already operates several international direct flights from mainland China to Europe, including Xi'an-Paris, Chongqing-Rome, Beijing/Shanghai-Brussels, Beijing-Edinburgh-Dublin-Beijing, Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing, Changsha-London, and Shenzhen-Madrid/Brussels/Zurich/Vienna routes, creating a rapid transit network complemented by intermodal connections. The new Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris services will help expand Hainan Airlines' network in Europe, strengthen the connections between China and France, as well as boost the cooperation and exchange between the two countries.

The services will provide a higher level of convenience to passengers travelling between China and Europe with Chinese travelers being able to continue on to North Africa, West Africa and South America from Chongqing, Shenzhen and Xi'an by transiting in Paris, Brussels, Madrid and London, while European travelers can easily reach resorts in South China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand via a transfer in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Shanghai or Beijing.

Hainan Airlines' Chongqing-Paris Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Paris Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

