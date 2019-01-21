21 gennaio 2019- 15:20 Hainan Airlines to Launch Dublin-Shenzhen Non-Stop Service on February 25

- The Dublin-Shenzhen route is Hainan Airlines' second direct route between mainland China and Ireland following the launch of the Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing route, as well as the airline's third international route launched from Shenzhen this year. Hainan Airlines currently operates over ten international routes originating from Shenzhen, with service to and from Brisbane, Brussels, Madrid, Oakland, Osaka, Tel Aviv, Vancouver and Zurich as well as other destinations.

Tickets for Dublin-Shenzhen flights can now be reserved. Passengers can find more information about the reservations on the airline's official website www.hnair.com.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Dublin Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

