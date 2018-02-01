Hainan Airlines to launch Madrid-Shenzhen Non-Stop Service in March

- Shenzhen is located in southern China, adjacent to Hong Kong. Shenzhen's picturesque coast, pleasant climate and varied theme parks have turned the city into an attractive travel destination. As a key economic hub in southern China, Shenzhen leads in several sectors, including IT, finance and innovative technologies. The splendid city has attracted the world's attention with its amazing growth rate.

After arriving at Shenzhen, travellers can fly on to other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an, via Hainan Airlines' domestic network. Hainan Airlines recently also launched three non-stop international routes: Shenzhen-Auckland, Shenzhen-Brisbane and Shenzhen-Cairns, providing another high-quality choice for Spanish travellers en route to New Zealand and Australia.

Hainan Airlines has been named a SKYTRAX five-star airline for seven consecutive years and, in 2017, was listed among the Top 10 SKYTRAX carriers, becoming the first mainland Chinese airline to receive this honour. The airline also has one of the world's best safety records in that it has not had a major accident in its 25 years of operation. Travellers can book tickets for a flight on the Madrid-Shenzhen route by visiting the airline's official website: www.hainanairlines.com.

Hainan Airlines Shenzhen-Madrid Flight Timetable (All times are local):