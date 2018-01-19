Hainan Airlines to Launch Shenzhen-Brussels Non-Stop Service on March 20

- The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787 deluxe wide-body aircraft, with two round trip flights weekly, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The service's business class features spacious and comfortable cabins, 180-degree adjustable lie-flat seats, BOSE headsets and Bvlgari toiletry bags. Passengers in all classes will have access to an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals.

In 2017, Hainan Airlines was listed among the Top 10 SKYTRAX carriers, becoming the first mainland Chinese airline receiving this honour. It has not had a major accident in its 25 years of operation. In the future, the airline will continue to offer high-quality aviation services, providing travellers worldwide with more convenient and safe travelling experiences.

Hainan Airlines Shenzhen=Brussels Flight Timetable:

(Note: Times displayed are the local time in the city of arrival/departure, subject to changes due to the difference between Winter Time and Summer Time in Europe. Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)