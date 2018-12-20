20 dicembre 2018- 15:36 Hainan Airlines to Launch Shenzhen-Paris Service on December 21

- Hainan Airlines spokesman said, "The non-stop Shenzhen-Paris service will bring more convenience to passengers travelling on business and for leisure, further promoting the development of the economies, cultures and tourism of the two countries, while offering more opportunities for collaboration between companies in European countries and in China."

After Shenzhen-Paris Service, Hainan Airlines will have 16 international and regional routes in Shenzhen. Hainan Airlines took the lead in realizing the interconnection between Shenzhen and Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. In the future, Hainan Airlines will continue to pursue excellence and continuously improve the five-star service to provide passengers with a more comfortable, safe and warm flight experience, aiming to become the best choice for passengers.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Paris Flight Timetable:

