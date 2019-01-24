24 gennaio 2019- 16:14 Hainan Airlines to launch Shenzhen-Tel Aviv non-stop service on February 22

- Shenzhen is one of the first places where China's economic reform, now in its fortieth year, was initiated. As one of China's three major technology and financial centers, the city's aviation market has huge potential. In recent years, Hainan Airlines has launched over ten long-distance intercontinental routes originating from Shenzhen, with service to and from Brussels, Madrid, Paris and Vancouver, among several other destinations.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Tel Aviv Flight Schedule (All times are local)

