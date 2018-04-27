27 aprile 2018- 10:17 Hainan Airlines to Launch Tel Aviv-Guangzhou Service on August 2

- GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") announced the launch of nonstop service between Tel Aviv and Guangzhou scheduled to start on August 2, 2018. The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner three flights a week. Following the rollout of Tel Aviv-Beijing and Tel Aviv-Shanghai services, this is Hainan Airlines' third direct flight between Tel Aviv and China. Following the flight from Tel Aviv to Beijing and the flight from Tel Aviv to Shanghai, this is Hainan Airlines' third direct flight between Tel Aviv and China. This new route will deliver a new level of convenience for Israelis when they travel to China, while creating more possibilities for business cooperation between Israeli and Chinese companies.

In recent years, Hainan Airlines has been highly proactive in developing international services originating from Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The company has launched several long-haul international routes, from Shenzhen to Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels and Madrid, complemented by short-haul international routes from Guangzhou to Phnom Penh, Nha Trang and Siem Reap. Combined with the Guangzhou-Tel Aviv service scheduled to start in August and the Shenzhen-Vienna service on tap to launch in October, the airline has gradually established a comprehensive international route network, integrating both long-haul and short-haul, with hubs in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Travelers will be able to transfer in Guangzhou for convenient connections to domestic cities in China as well as to several southeast Asian countries including Vietnam and Cambodia.

Tel Aviv-Guangzhou Flight Timetable (All times are local):

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

About Hainan Airlines

Founded in January 1993，Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd, has been rated a SKYTRAX five-star airline for seven consecutive years since 2011 and was listed among the Top 10 SKYTRAX carriers. We are devoted to providing passengers with comprehensive flight services. Hainan Airlines operates nearly 1,800 routes to more than 220 citie with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft. Please log on official website (www.hainanairlines.com) for more information.