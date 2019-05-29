Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Cronache

Europee, Tusk: "Brexit Ã¨ stata vaccino contro propaganda anti europeista e fake news" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue, Conte lascia il vertice a Bruxelles senza rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti
Politica

"Wolf call", Baudry porta alla luce mondo segreto dei sottomarini
Spettacoli

Champions, Klopp: sarÃ  difficile, giochiamocela e vinciamo
Sport

Il Nagorno e Europa League, Azerbaigian: non politicizzare calcio
Politica

Salesforce, duemila societÃ  al Basecamp per le soluzioni digitali
Economia

Le Karma B nel nuovo video di AvA: "Adesso il capo sono io"
Spettacoli

Apofenia, la rivoluzione che cambierÃ  il mondo del lavoro
Economia

Conte: ho vissuto voto da cittadino, ora rilanciare governo
Politica

Governo, Conte: non mi sento commissariato da Salvini
Politica

Salvini attacca Bruxelles: "Ãˆ finito il tempo delle letterine"
Politica

Della Casa (Salesforce): digitale opportunitÃ  per giovani del Sud
Economia

"Selfie", al cinema l'altra Napoli e un'amicizia che commuove
Spettacoli

Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa
Sport

Salvini: "Conte ha mia piena fiducia, ma si rispettino impegni"
Politica

Salvini: "Rixi? Capisco travaglio M5s, ma non commento ipotesi"
Politica

Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola
Spettacoli

Clima, Greta Thunberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro
Politica

Hamburg Welcomes Rotary Members From Across the World: 2019 Rotary International Convention in Northern Germany

-

The Rotary international convention is colourful, diverse, and cosmopolitan. In keeping with the tagline "Capture the moment," Rotary members attending the Hamburg convention will initiate projects, engage in exchange, and work together for a better world.

"Hamburg is known as the gateway to the world, and with 25,000 people from 170 countries expected to attend our convention, Rotary is excited to bring the world to Hamburg," said Rotary President Barry Rassin. "We are looking forward to introducing the city to our members from abroad and familiarizing the community with local Rotary members who take action to make the world a better place."

In addition to the convention in the exhibition halls of Hamburg-Messe, Rotary members will be able to also enjoy a comprehensive supporting programme in Hamburg – including bicycle-tours, an opening party at the Chamber of Commerce, a sailing trip on the Alster-Lake as well as exclusive Rotary concerts in the Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg's iconic new concert hall. Attendees of the convention will be able to immerse themselves in a truly European music city and experience one of the most exciting culinary hotspots in Germany, countless maritime tourist attractions, a legendary nightlife scene, plenty of culture, as well as vibrant startup and media scenes.

What is more, Hamburg's locals will be able to get in touch with the Rotary community as the organization's members will be present at some of the city's most prominent venues, with information stands and events providing insights into the various projects.

More about the convention: http://riconvention.org/en/hamburg and on Hamburg: www.hamburg-travel.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893899/Elbphilharmonie_Hamburg.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893900/Hamburg_Fair_Complex.jpg

Contacts:

Hamburg Marketing GmbH Guido Neumannguido.neumann@marketing.hamburg.de +49-160-9729-8302

 


