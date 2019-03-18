HANA&SHIDA at Shenzhen Fashion Week: a Rising Star in Chinese Children's Clothing Market

Minaccia di buttarsi dal ponte, la poliziotta lo salva al volo
Cronache

Minaccia di buttarsi dal ponte, la poliziotta lo salva al volo

Sparatoria Utrecht, caccia a Gokman Tanis, 37enne nato in Turchia
Politica

Sparatoria Utrecht, caccia a Gokman Tanis, 37enne nato in Turchia

Edo canta "Noi gli Eroi". Roberta Giarrusso: trasmette entusiasmo
Spettacoli

Edo canta "Noi gli Eroi". Roberta Giarrusso: trasmette entusiasmo

I 50 anni di Nenette, orango star del Jardin de Plantes di Parigi
Politica

I 50 anni di Nenette, orango star del Jardin de Plantes di Parigi

Mattarella: senza corpi intermedi Italia più fragile
Cronache

Mattarella: senza corpi intermedi Italia piÃ¹ fragile

Olanda, spara su passeggeri di un tram a Utrecht: almeno un morto
Politica

Olanda, spara su passeggeri di un tram a Utrecht: almeno un morto

Infografica - Flat tax, il cavallo di battaglia della Lega
Politica

Infografica - Flat tax, il cavallo di battaglia della Lega

Sopralluogo di Conte, Toninelli e Chiamparino sul tratto interrotto della Asti-Cuneo
Politica

Sopralluogo di Conte, Toninelli e Chiamparino sul tratto interrotto della Asti-Cuneo

Operazione contro la 'ndrangheta a Torino: 17 arresti
Cronache

Operazione contro la 'ndrangheta a Torino: 17 arresti

Flat Tax, Salvini: "Di Maio critica? Ha firmato anche lui il contratto di Governo"
Politica

Flat Tax, Salvini: â€œDi Maio critica? Ha firmato anche lui il contratto di Governoâ€

Flat tax, Salvini: "Le coperture ci sono, spero nessuno faccia resistenza"
Politica

Flat tax,Â Salvini: â€œLe coperture ci sono, spero nessuno faccia resistenzaâ€

Il ciclone Idai devasta il Mozambico, le immagini del drone
Politica

Il ciclone Idai devasta il Mozambico, le immagini del drone

Cosmoprof, dal Salento progetti di sostenibilità e per l'ambiente
Cronache

Cosmoprof, dal Salento progetti di sostenibilitÃ  e per l'ambiente

Strage Christchurch, la Nuova Zelanda ripensa la legge sulle armi
Politica

Strage Christchurch, la Nuova Zelanda ripensa la legge sulle armi

Flat tax, Tria: "Nessuna stima dal Mef, cifre prive di fondamento"
Politica

Flat tax, Tria: "Nessuna stima dal Mef, cifre prive di fondamento"

Tria contestato al suo arrivo all'Agenzia delle entrate
Politica

Tria contestato al suo arrivo all'Agenzia delle entrate

Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io
Politica

Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io

Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"
Cronache

Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"

Attentato Nuova Zelanda, l'haka maori davanti alla moschea della strage a Christchurch
Politica

Attentato Nuova Zelanda, l'haka maori davanti alla moschea della strage a Christchurch

5g, ministro Esteri cinese Yi: "Dati non sicuri? Attacchi infondati per motivi politici" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

5g, ministro Esteri cinese Yi: "Dati non sicuri? Attacchi infondati per motivi...


HANA&SHIDA at Shenzhen Fashion Week: a Rising Star in Chinese Children's Clothing Market

- Inspired by the classic film Mary Poppins, a favorite of HANA&SHIDA co-founder and creative director Shida since childhood, the eponymous collection was infused with magic elements. Several scenes of everyday life were incorporated into the show, such as a picnic, a garden tour, a tea tasting and a dance routine, helping create an atmosphere full of joy and reflecting the brand's belief in the joy of childlike innocence shared by everyone who maintains a piece of it into adulthood. 

Bright colors, slightly retro suits and accessory detailing that echoes with the theme were brought to life on the catwalk. The silhouettes of small animals and plants, as well as charmingly naive penguins, with scatterings of marguerites, parrots and umbrellas, among other cute elements, enhanced the lively and vivid expressions on the faces of the children modeling the clothing line. 

Since its 2015 inception in China, HANA&SHIDA has received significant attention and evolved into an established high-end children's clothing brand. In addition to the rollout of the parent-child outfit limited collection, it has also partnered with several artists and art organizations. The brand's debut at Shanghai Fashion Week 2018 caused quite a sensation.

HANA&SHIDA co-founder Hana is an interior designer, while her sister and co-founder Shida is a Le Cordon Bleu-certificated baker. They love life and have a passion for travel and innovation. They have their own opinions about the beauty of life and are quite vocal in their opinion that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy life. During an extended sojourn in the South of France, they came to believe that it is their mission to convey that beauty through a brand and decided to create a lifestyle brand. They advocate that every child has the right to enjoy a happy childhood and encourage children to develop their abilities in appreciating beauty through self-exploration.

Once again the "talk of the town" on the heels, HANA&SHIDA has the potential to become one of the most iconic emerging Chinese children's clothing brands as Chinese brands increasingly attract attention worldwide.


in evidenza
Procedimento disciplinare vs CR7 Uefa, ora Ronaldo rischia davvero

Bufera Juventus-Atletico Madrid

Procedimento disciplinare vs CR7
Uefa, ora Ronaldo rischia davvero

