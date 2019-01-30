Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri
Conte: governo impegnato in fase 2, rilancio economia e cantieri

Conte: non appoggiamo Maduro ma non diamo investiture affrettate
Conte: nessuna ripercussione sul governo dal caso Diciotti
Sea Watch, Conte: fra poche ore inizieranno operazioni di sbarco
Un leone danza sott'acqua per il nuovo anno lunare in Malaysia
Usa nella morsa del gelo, freddo polare anche con -50 gradi
A Livorno sequestrati 600 chili di cocaina, nascosta nel caffÃ¨
Venezuela, Maduro favorevole a elezioni politiche anticipate
Sea Watch, Conte: "Tra qualche ora inizieranno le operazioni di sbarco"
Dl semplificazioni, Conte: "SarÃ  la madre di tutte le riforme"
Basilica del Sacro Cuore imbiancata, Gabriel colpisce la Francia
De Caterina, l'OrÃ¨al: "SostenibilitÃ : ci poniamo importanti obiettivi"
Venezuela, Maduro: "USA vogliono intervento, no a un Vietnam nel nostro Paese" SOTTOTITOLI
Diciotti, Urraro (M5s): "Siamo in fase istruttoria, condiviso percorso di approfondimentoo Di Maio"
Diciotti, Grasso (Leu): "C'Ã¨ un'istruttoria e dobbiamo approfondire"
Blitz antidroga a Roma, tra gli arrestati un Casamonica
Diciotti, Giarrusso (M5s): "Posizione Salvini cambiata, da governo responsabilitÃ "
Diciotti, Malan (FI): "M5s ha sempre detto che essere ministro Ã¨ un privilegio, noi saremo coerenti"
Carabinieri in azione nel Napoletano, eseguiti tre arresti e sequestro di armi e droga
Handheld Launches a New Ultra-rugged Android Phablet, the Nautiz X6

- Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new NAUTIZ X6- anultra-rugged phablet-phoneplus tablet- that combines the big-screen functionality of a tablet with the go-anywhere performance of a rugged phone.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8486751-handheld-ultra-rugged-phablet-nautiz-x6/

The new Nautiz X6 Android phablet is ideal for industrial and field applications, with the reliability to perform in challenging conditions, and specialized accessories professional users require. With the MaxGo Android software suite, an IP67 rating and a lightweight, ultra-mobile design, the Nautiz X6 delivers a trailblazing combination of practicality and productivity.

The ultra-rugged new Nautiz X6 offers:

The Nautiz X6 comes with Handheld's proprietary MaxGo software suite for Android and meets the needs of businesses with teams of workers in the field. MaxGo quickly applies universal settings to multiple devices, and also allows custom application access for more efficient and safe use of the device.

The Nautiz X6 is designed for use in the most challenging outdoor and industrial environments. This rugged phablet is MIL-STD-810G tested for drops, vibrations, humidity, extreme temperatures and varying altitudes. And the 8000 mAh battery will run for a full shift and beyond, even with heavy use.

"With its combination of military-level ruggedness, IP67 rating and wide range of operating temperatures, the Nautiz X6 is exactly the rugged device our customers have been asking for," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "The key to being a rugged handheld leader is listening to what customers really want. They've asked for an ultra-rugged phablet, and with the Nautiz X6 we're delivering the form factor and performance they're looking for."

Introduction webinar 

Join the in-depth webinar introducing the Nautiz X6 phablet. Register here.

Availability 

Nautiz X6 orders can be placed immediately for shipment in February.

Helpful links 

NAUTIZ X6 specifications

Press images

Product video

Product webinar registration

What is rugged?

About Handheld 

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at http://www.handheldgroup.com

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736199/Handheld_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811480/Handheld_Group.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8486751-handheld-ultra-rugged-phablet-nautiz-x6/


