Amazon a Milano passa dal virtuale al reale con Loft for Xmas
Culture

A Istanbul un funerale "simbolico" per Jamal Khashoggi
Politica

Show di Cristina D'Avena per inaugurazione Amazon Loft for Xmas
Spettacoli

Spazio, record di SpaceX: completato il 18esimo lancio del 2018
Scienza e tecnologia

Giornate energia Trevi, Margheri (WEC): piÃ¹ ascolto da politica
Economia

La cinese Zte a l'Aquila, avanti tutta sul G5: Italia sarÃ  leader
Economia

Mafia ed estorsioni a Palermo, arrestate 10 persone
Cronache

"Il giorno del mio compleanno", giovani amici che devono crescere
Spettacoli

Lo smartphone Huawei trasforma il canto delle balene in musica
Economia

Juncker, conferenza con scarpe di colore diverso, portato via dall'assistente
Politica

Rifiuti, Costa: "Economia circolare Ã¨ strada da seguire non inceneritori"
Politica

Rifiuti, Di Maio: "Salvini preoccupato? Io piÃ¹ di lui, ci vivono i miei"
Politica

Costa: "Nessuna emergenza rifiuti in Campania"
Politica

Emergenza terremoti, Zte spiega cosa fare con la rete 5G
Economia

Dl Genova, Bucci: nuovo ponte sarÃ  il regalo per il Natale 2019
Cronache

Omicidio-suicidio ad Aymavilles (Ao), donna uccide figli e si toglie la vita, le immagini della casa
Politica

Assocarni: "La carne Ã¨ importante, al via campagna informativa"
Cronache

Caso Magherini, Ceccardi: bene sia finito calvario carabinieri
Cronache

Rifiuti, Di Maio: "Salvini crea tensioni, inceneritore non Ã¨ nel contratto"
Politica

Vercellone, Ferpi: "Con gli Oscar di bilancio facciamo cultura sul reporting"
Economia

Hannover Marketing and Tourism GmbH: Experience the Magic of Hanover This Winter and Christmas

- Christmas Circus, Winter Variety Show, Christmas markets and Winter Zoo - Four unique, exceptional and self-evident reasons to travel to Hanover now!  

Roasted almonds, Christmas pastries, mulled wine, Christmas trees and candles combine across many parts of Hanover to create that unmistakable aroma between November 28 and December 22. A mediaeval spirit prevails on the Christmas market in the historical village right in the Old City. Smiths and brush makers display their skilled crafts, as jugglers, magicians and mystical creatures put on shows guaranteed to amaze. A Scandinavian Christmas can be experienced on Ballhofplatz (Ballhof Square). Tasty Finnish-style Flammlachs (blazed salmon) combines with a hot cup of Glögi in the traditional Lap tents called "Kota", a mulled wine made from berries with a magical blend of herbs. Nordic homeliness is on show with crafts, reindeer and lamb pelts and many other quality Finnish products on sale.

A magical atmosphere prevails in the Wishing Well Forest right in front of the Historical Museum - the wishing well with its wishing ring, which, according to legend, fulfils wishes once it has been turned, is at the centre of the welcoming wood with its more than 50 fir trees.

Hanover Marketing and Tourism GmbH has put together a small tour for you to immerse yourself in the city's Christmas markets:http://www.hannover-living.de/wp-content/uploads/panorama/Weihnachtsrundgang_GB.html

GOP Winter Variety Show: Sông Trăng - When the moon is reflected in the river Mysticism, desire. Love of tradition. Modern dynamism. Small villages. Huge metropolises. Modern-day Vietnam is pure fascination. The Sông Trăng show puts the Vietnamese soul on the stage at the GOP Theatre in the Orangery of the Herrenhäuser Gardens from November 24 to January 13. The rustling of the dewy grass of morning, waves rippling in Halong Bay, a woman's voice whispering softly of desire - on the other side the bustle of the city of Hanoi, crackling scooters. These contradictions and immersion in a different culture lie at the centre of the 15th Winter Variety Show. All 13 artistes are from the Vietnam Circus Federation. They reveal their artistic skills, with Vietnam's characteristic raw material - bamboo - playing a major role. This fantastic show is framed by a blend of current pop and traditional Vietnamese music.

Magical Winter Zoo in Hanover's Adventure Zoo A winter wonderland right in the heart of Hanover! The theme worlds of Meyers Hof and Mullewapp turn into a sparkling winter world in Hanover's Adventure Zoo between November 23 and February 3 - an all-round winter package of magic for the entire family and all those seeking to end the working day in enjoyment. With its open-air skating rink, toboggan runs, winter market with culinary delights, arts and crafts, skating school, Santa Claus and ice disco, a visit to Hanover's Adventure Zoo is fully in the spirit of winter.

Hanover Christmas Circus: Skilled acrobats, magicians and myths from the Middle Kingdom The Winter Circus has enjoyed huge popularity in Hanover for the past two years, with a total audience to date of 50,000 watching the top international programme in the Christmas season. This year the Christmas Circus is putting on a programme by the Chinese National Circus between December 20 and 31. The show marks 30 years exactly since the famous circus came to Hanover for the first time. The top artistes from the Middle Kingdom are marking this anniversary with a special gala show. Oriental and fast-paced, familiar and joyful are the watchwords as the more than 30 devotees of their craft present their extraordinary light-as-a-feather skills in colourful robes for Christmas. Apart from daring pyramids, brave balancing acts, high-speed juggling, amusing clowning and incredible contortionism, there are also playful fantasy figures and extravagant costumes to lend the show a friendly face at the centre of the colourful display.

You can find all the information concerning the Hanover visit at:

http://www.Visit-hannover.com/en

Press contact: Hannover Marketing and Tourism GmbHMaike Scheunemann Phone: +49-0511-123490-26 Email: presse@hannover-marketing.de


in evidenza
Tre stelle a Mauro Uliassi E' il decimo chef in Italia

Siamo il secondo paese al mondo

Tre stelle a Mauro Uliassi
E' il decimo chef in Italia

