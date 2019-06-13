Haval F7 SUV A Game Changer for Russia's Auto Industry and the New Champion of Urban Transportation

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)
Economia

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)

Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"
Spettacoli

Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"

Maltrattamenti all'asilo nido, fermate 3 educatrici nel bresciano
Cronache

Maltrattamenti all'asilo nido, fermate 3 educatrici nel bresciano

Spazio, per Samantha Cristoforetti inizia la missione Neemo23
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, per Samantha Cristoforetti inizia la missione Neemo23

Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilitÃ 

Sciopero mezzi a Milano, ferme 3 linee del metrÃ², circola solo la Rossa
Politica

Sciopero mezzi a Milano, ferme 3 linee del metrÃ², circola solo la Rossa

@AstroSamantha comandante di Neemo23: Ã¨ come tornare sull'Iss
Scienza e tecnologia

@AstroSamantha comandante di Neemo23: Ã¨ come tornare sull'Iss

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Matteo Lunelli: "Premio all'articolo dell'anno in linea con nostri valori"
Culture

Matteo Lunelli: "Premio all'articolo dell'anno in linea con nostri valori"

Camilla Lunelli: "Premio Ferrari: giuria di qualitÃ  per candidati di livello"
Culture

Camilla Lunelli: "Premio Ferrari: giuria di qualitÃ  per candidati di livello"

SbloccaÂ cantieri, via libera Camera a fiducia, 318 sÃ¬
Politica

SbloccaÂ cantieri, via libera Camera a fiducia, 318 sÃ¬

Emergenza tracoma: l'impegno di CBM Italia Onlus in Etiopia
Cronache

Emergenza tracoma: l'impegno di CBM Italia Onlus in Etiopia

Alitalia, Lotito formalizza offerta per la compagnia
Economia

Alitalia, Lotito formalizza offerta per la compagnia

Esonda il lago di Como, le strade diventano un torrente
Cronache

Esonda il lago di Como, le strade diventano un torrente

Donatella Finocchiaro in "Tulipani": un fantasy tra fiori e mafia
Spettacoli

Donatella Finocchiaro in "Tulipani": un fantasy tra fiori e mafia

"Il grande salto", commedia dolceamara. Tirabassi dirige Memphis
Spettacoli

"Il grande salto", commedia dolceamara. Tirabassi dirige Memphis

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)
Economia

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)

Moscovici: preferibile andare rapidi sulla procedura per l'Italia
Politica

Moscovici: preferibile andare rapidi sulla procedura per l'Italia

Giornate energia Trevi, nuova mobilitÃ  chiave per sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Giornate energia Trevi, nuova mobilitÃ  chiave per sostenibilitÃ 


Haval F7 SUV A Game Changer for Russia's Auto Industry and the New Champion of Urban Transportation

- With full production and assembly completed at Haval's new factory in Tula, Russia, the automaker releases the 1.5T and 2.0T model at launch. Already receiving widespread acclaim amongst Chinese consumers, the Haval F7 combines innovative automotive technology with comprehensive safety features, a sleek futuristic design and the ultimate in space and comfort, in a move that's set to redefine SUV design and production in China's automotive industry.

 

"The Haval F7 is a sophisticated, innovative, sleek, and smart SUV that will  serve as the new frontrunner for urban transportation across the nation," said Mr.Jerome Saigot, Chief Operating Officer of Haval Motor Rus LLC. "In the F7, we have integrated the core technological innovations of today's market including a 360-degree view monitor for enhanced safety, adaptive cruise control, and a 9-inch multimedia screen with apple carplay, android auto and full led headlights."

The Haval F7 is an all-around SUV that delivers a world-class driving experience with:

Haval has localized the Haval F7 for the Russian market by optimizing the design and performance of the SUV to provide the best combination of price, quality and power, while also considering the preferences of Russian consumers and the local car market.

The price of Haval F7 start at RUB 1.449 million. For more information, please visit http://www.haval-global.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901502/Haval_SUV.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901503/Haval_F7.jpg


in evidenza
Grande Fratello Vip, rivoluzione Cambierà conduttore (e non solo)

Mediaset prepara una svolta

Grande Fratello Vip, rivoluzione
Cambierà conduttore (e non solo)

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.