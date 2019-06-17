17 giugno 2019- 09:01 Haval F7 SUV A Game Changer for Russia's Auto Industry and the New Champion of Urban Transportation

- With full production and assembly completed at Haval's new factory in Tula, Russia, the automaker releases the 1.5T and 2.0T model at launch. Already receiving widespread acclaim amongst Chinese consumers, the Haval F7 combines innovative automotive technology with comprehensive safety features, a sleek futuristic design and the ultimate in space and comfort, in a move that's set to redefine SUV design and production in China's automotive industry.

"The Haval F7 is a sophisticated, innovative, sleek, and smart SUV that will serve as the new frontrunner for urban transportation across the nation," said Mr.Jerome Saigot, Chief Operating Officer of Haval Motor Rus LLC. "In the F7, we have integrated the core technological innovations of today's market including a 360-degree view monitor for enhanced safety, adaptive cruise control, and a 9-inch multimedia screen with apple carplay, android auto and full led headlights."

The Haval F7 is an all-around SUV that delivers a world-class driving experience with:

Haval has localized the Haval F7 for the Russian market by optimizing the design and performance of the SUV to provide the best combination of price, quality and power, while also considering the preferences of Russian consumers and the local car market.

The price of Haval F7 start at RUB 1.449 million. For more information, please visit http://www.haval-global.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901502/Haval_SUV.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901503/Haval_F7.jpg