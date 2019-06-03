Tutta la veritÃ  di Jenny Holzer a Bergamo: parole e azione
Haval Ushers in New Era of Globalization with Production Launch of Haval F7 in Tula Factory

- TULA, Russia, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haval Brand ("Haval"), China's leading SUV brand and part of the Great Wall Motor ("GWM") group, has launched the inaugural round of production for the highly anticipated Haval F7 SUV in the brand's new factory in Tula, Russia.

The production of the Haval F7 marks a significant milestone as the automaker's first full-process mass-produced vehicle manufactured overseas. The Haval F7 is also the first vehicle to leverage Chinese research and development on a multinational scale with full-process production conducted both in China and Russia, ushering in Haval's Globalization 3.0 era.

"With the Tula Factory, we are helping stimulate local economic development as part of the Belt and Road Initiative," said Wei Jianjun, Chairman of Great Wall Motor Company Limited. "I believe our globalization strategy has the potential to go beyond opening international markets - it will propel Haval to be a key player on the global auto stage."

With investment totaling over US $500 million, the Tula factory is GWM's largest overseas investment project to date and China's first full-process offshore vehicle factory. With an annual capacity of 150,000 units, the factory covers all production stages including pressing, welding, painting and integrated assembly. The factory also has parts on-site and quality control will be conducted locally.

In line with Haval's vision to localize 65% of production, over 90% of the plant's 800 employees are local and is expected to grow to 1500 by June 2019. As Tula's most significant industrial project, the factory will boost the local economy by RMB 3 billion (US $430 million) forecasted in domestic revenue and taxes. Products from the factory will also be exported to neighboring countries, bolstering Tula's foreign exchange income.

The Tula factory heralds Haval's Globalization 3.0 era, leveraging the Belt and Road Initiative to champion sustainable development through global distribution while exporting China's manufacturing and technological advancements worldwide.

In addition to providing a full-process mass-scale factory to service the expanding Russian market, Haval's factory acts as a joint resource for other automakers with OEM parts, complete knock-down and assembly to reduce costs and minimize investment risks.

Located in Uzlova Industrial Park in Tula, Russia, the factory is strategically positioned near Russian economic hubs including Tula, New Moscow, and Moscow. Haval's factory will serve as a base for development into Central Asian and Eastern European markets, including the adjacent countries of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Moldova.

About Haval

Haval SUV, part of Great Wall Motor Company Limited, is China's No. 1 SUV brand and a fast-growing global SUV manufacturer. Independently operated since 2013, Haval, as the No.2 Most Valuable SUV of Brand Finance Auto & Tyres 2017 and No.16 in the 100 World's Most Valuable Automobile Brands of Brand Finance Auto & Tyres 2018, creates world-class SUVs for Chinese and overseas customers, combining a high level of production with innovative and sustainable technologies. The brand launched its Globalization 3.0 strategy in 2019 with the opening of the Tula factory in Russia, China's first full-process overseas vehicle factory. For more information, please visit http://www.haval-global.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896427/Haval.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896365/Haval_Painting_Workshop_Tula_Factory.jpg

 


