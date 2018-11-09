Head of Global Patient Access Joins Inceptua

EICMA 2018 - Motolive il programma
Motori

EICMA 2018 - Motolive il programma

Mongelli nuovo segretario Faisa-Cisal: affrontare nodo sicurezza
Economia

Mongelli nuovo segretario Faisa-Cisal: affrontare nodo sicurezza

Salute, le nuove strategie di contrasto al diabete di tipo 1
Economia

Salute, le nuove strategie di contrasto al diabete di tipo 1

Giochi: gestori e produttori contro i concessionari dell'azzardo
Economia

Giochi: gestori e produttori contro i concessionari dell'azzardo

Milano capitale della scienza con il festival Focus Live
Cronache

Milano capitale della scienza con il festival Focus Live

Prescrizione, Di Maio: "Accordo mi soddisfa totalmente, stop a furbetti"
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: "Accordo mi soddisfa totalmente, stop a furbetti"

Edoardo Fusco Femiano di eToro racconta lâ€™evoluzione di Bitcoin
Economia

Edoardo Fusco Femiano di eToro racconta lâ€™evoluzione di Bitcoin

EICMA2018: la nuova aerea E-Bike
Motori

EICMA2018: la nuova aerea E-Bike

Corepla, casetta rifugio con plastica raccolta nel Po e riciclata
Cronache

Corepla, casetta rifugio con plastica raccolta nel Po e riciclata

A lezione con i videogiochi per imparare a programmare da bambini
Scienza e tecnologia

A lezione con i videogiochi per imparare a programmare da bambini

Infografica - 29 anni fa cadde il Muro di Berlino, i tedeschi lo ricordano cosÃ¬
Politica

Infografica - 29 anni fa cadde il Muro di Berlino, i tedeschi lo ricordano cosÃ¬

Usa, proteste dopo licenziamento Sessions, Dem su piede di guerra
Politica

Usa, proteste dopo licenziamento Sessions, Dem su piede di guerra

Mani virtuali come esperienza d'arte e libertÃ : MÃ©lodie Mousset
Culture

Mani virtuali come esperienza d'arte e libertÃ : MÃ©lodie Mousset

Sparatoria a Thousand Oak, la disperazione di un padre delle vittime: "Quanto mi manca" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Sparatoria a Thousand Oak, la disperazione di un padre delle vittime: "Quanto mi...

Roma, Lungotevere bloccato per taglio alberi: traffico impazzito
Politica

Roma, Lungotevere bloccato per taglio alberi: traffico impazzito

Roger Waters con il pugno alzato, "ospite d'onore" a Buenos Aires
Spettacoli

Roger Waters con il pugno alzato, "ospite d'onore" a Buenos Aires

Decaro a Fico: ecco pdl per "liberare i sindaci" dalla burocrazia
Cronache

Decaro a Fico: ecco pdl per "liberare i sindaci" dalla burocrazia

Economia Come, Arcuri: â€œFestival avvicina cittadini a temi economiciâ€
Economia

Economia Come, Arcuri: â€œFestival avvicina cittadini a temi economiciâ€

Economia Come, Regina: â€œOccasione per giovani di conoscere temaâ€
Economia

Economia Come, Regina: â€œOccasione per giovani di conoscere temaâ€

Australia, attacco col coltello a Melbourne: un passante ucciso
Politica

Australia, attacco col coltello a Melbourne: un passante ucciso


Head of Global Patient Access Joins Inceptua

- Inceptua Group today announces that Clive Whitcher joins Inceptua as Vice President, Head of Global Patient Access.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/739136/Inceptua_Group_Logo.jpg )

"Clive joining the teamto focus on patient access strengthens our commercializationcapabilities, offering even greater support to our partner companies as they try to reach patients in need," says Alan Raffensperger, CEO, Inceptua Group.

Clive will be working to provide strategic and tactical support and guidance to companies preparing to launch products into new markets.

"I'm very excited to be joining Inceptua at this time. Patient access activities are critical in preparing for the successful launch of new therapies, and continued post launch with ongoing community engagement and data generation. Inceptua is well placed to support companies with their commercialization approach and help ensure that sustainable access solutions are developed to enable patients toaccess new therapies as quickly as possible," says Clive Whitcher.

Clive brings patient access experience from both Pharma and consulting across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Clive joins Inceptua from Sobi, where he held the role of Vice President, Head of Global Patient Access & Community Engagement. He was responsible for developing and delivering patient access launch strategies, including launch sequencing and innovative pricing and contracting strategies to secure sustainable access for rare, specialty, and orphan therapies.

About Inceptua    

Inceptua is a pharmaceutical company, and the next generation partner to pharma, biotech and healthcare. We provide clinical trial services, deliver early access to medicines, and commercialize specialty care and rare disease products. Inceptua is headquartered in Luxembourg and has global operations with offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia.

For further information, please contact: Inceptua Group CommunicationsMiranda McLaughlan, Communications Manager Phone: +49-30-1202-1353 E-Mail: miranda.mclaughlan@inceptua.com


in evidenza
Ancelotti fa il gesto di Mourinho "Lo hanno insultato 90 minuti"

Sport

Ancelotti fa il gesto di Mourinho
"Lo hanno insultato 90 minuti"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.