22 novembre 2018- 18:28 Helaba Finishes Q3 2018 With Good Result

- - cross reference: more information: (https://www.presseportal.de/nr/55060/dokument?langid=2) -

Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen generated a consolidated profit before tax of EUR 364 million in the first three quarters of 2018. It is slightly below the previous year's result of EUR 381 million. In the third quarter, the consolidated profit before tax reached EUR 164 million after EUR 143 million in the same period of the previous year. The consolidated profit after tax rose by EUR 6 million to EUR 255 million (previous year: EUR 249 million).

"After a slow start to the year and a good result in the third quarter, we are now almost on a par with the previous year. Despite intense competition and challenging conditions, we held our ground well in the market. The solid earnings performance is an expression of the stability of our diversified business model. Against this backdrop, we expect to achieve a profit before tax to match the previous year's level," said Herbert Hans Grüntker, Chairman of Helaba's Board of Managing Directors.

Further information on earnings and business figures as well as the development of the segments can be found at http://www.helaba.com

Press and CommunicationNeue Mainzer Strasse 52-58 60311 Frankfurt am Mainhttp://www.helaba.deTel.: +49(0)69/9132-2192Mike Peter Schweizer E-Mail: mikepeter.schweitzer@helaba.deUrsula-Brita Krück E-Mail: ursula-brita.krueck@helaba.de