13 marzo 2019- 17:46 Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Companion Diagnostic Immuno-oncology Test for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

- The companion diagnostic test that was approved by the FDA for selecting TNBC patients for TECENTRIQ is the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) assay. Hematogenix has extensive experience in performing PD-L1 testing for both the diagnostic and clinical trial markets. As a global leader in immuno-oncology testing, Hematogenix has validated all commercially available, and FDA approved PD-L1 assays, since early 2016.

"We have consistently provided broad commercial access to high-quality PD-L1 testing. It is our continued mission to help our physicians identify the most appropriate treatment options for their patients," said Hytham Al-Masri, M.D., CEO and Founder of Hematogenix. "This new advance in immunotherapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer brings additional options for patients fighting this aggressive disease. I am proud of my team's involvement in the continuous research in this ground-breaking area of cancer."

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) assay is an immunohistochemical assessment of the programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) protein in tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue.

About Hematogenix Hematogenix is a global biotechnology company providing reference laboratory services. Their team of board-certified clinical, anatomic and research pathologists works in conjunction with top scientists from around the world to provide quality testing, consultation, and guidance for all aspects of the company's pharma and diagnostic services. Hematogenix offers an array of biomarker development and testing services which navigate the complexities of human subject clinical trials. The company's clinical laboratories are CAP, and CLIA certified, GCP-compliant and serve both the pharmaceutical industry as a specialized clinical research organization and the oncology industry as a clinical and anatomical testing provider. Learn more about Hematogenix's comprehensive biomarker development and testing services at www.hematogenix.com.

HEMATOGENIX® is a registered trademark of Hematogenix Laboratory Services, LLC.TECENTRIQ® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Media Contact Kathryn E. Evans708-444-0444kevans@hematogenix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/395867/Hematogenix_Logo.jpg