Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Companion Diagnostic Immuno-oncology Test for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Sei anni al Soglio petrino, il difficile Pontificato di Francesco
Cronache

Sei anni al Soglio petrino, il difficile Pontificato di Francesco

Roberto Bolle lancia "OnDance" la festa della danza
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle lancia "OnDance" la festa della danza

Sparatoria in una scuola in Brasile, undici morti
Politica

Sparatoria in una scuola in Brasile, undici morti

Roberto Bolle lancia "OnDance" la festa delle danza
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle lancia "OnDance" la festa delle danza

Onu: morti premature, una su 4 dovuta a inquinamento atmosferico
Politica

Onu: morti premature, una su 4 dovuta a inquinamento atmosferico

La terra non respira: distrutte foreste per 940mila km quadrati
Economia

La terra non respira: distrutte foreste per 940mila km quadrati

Algeria, insegnanti e studenti in piazza contro Bouteflika
Politica

Algeria, insegnanti e studenti in piazza contro Bouteflika

Nigeria, crolla scuola a Lagos: morti almeno 8 bambini
Politica

Nigeria, crolla scuola a Lagos: morti almeno 8 bambini

Mattarella: aiutare gli altri fa vivere meglio se stessi
Cronache

Mattarella: aiutare gli altri fa vivere meglio se stessi

Cala la disoccupazione nel 2018 ma al Sud il lavoro Ã¨ un miraggio
Politica

Cala la disoccupazione nel 2018 ma al Sud il lavoro Ã¨ un miraggio

Carabinieri Milano arrestano coppia trafficanti con 9 kg eroina
Cronache

Carabinieri Milano arrestano coppia trafficanti con 9 kg eroina

Pillon canta "Donne" e provoca: femministe, siete fantastiche
Politica

Pillon canta "Donne" e provoca: femministe, siete fantastiche

Roma, toppe 'pietose' sul marciapiede a Fontana di Trevi
Politica

Roma, toppe 'pietose' sul marciapiede a Fontana di Trevi

Via della Seta, governo sotto attacco. E interviene anche l'Ue
Politica

Via della Seta, governo sotto attacco. E interviene anche l'Ue

CaffÃ¨ con Conte, Sgarbi e Salvini, che dice: insulti da Gabanelli
Politica

CaffÃ¨ con Conte, Sgarbi e Salvini, che dice: insulti da Gabanelli

Musica dell'universo di Cacciapaglia tra elettronica e classica
Spettacoli

Musica dell'universo di Cacciapaglia tra elettronica e classica

Fondazione Pomodoro, la nuova Project Room di Sophia Al-Maria
Culture

Fondazione Pomodoro, la nuova Project Room di Sophia Al-Maria

Via della Seta, Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Marco Polo? Io penso a Piatek
Politica

Via della Seta, Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Marco Polo? Io penso a Piatek

Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Mia vera preoccupazione il derby di domenica
Politica

Salvini scherza con giornalisti: Mia vera preoccupazione il derby di domenica

Salvini e il selfie con la turista francese in piazza Monte Citorio
Politica

Salvini e il selfie con la turista francese in piazza Monte Citorio


Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Companion Diagnostic Immuno-oncology Test for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

- The companion diagnostic test that was approved by the FDA for selecting TNBC patients for TECENTRIQ is the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) assay.  Hematogenix has extensive experience in performing PD-L1 testing for both the diagnostic and clinical trial markets. As a global leader in immuno-oncology testing, Hematogenix has validated all commercially available, and FDA approved PD-L1 assays, since early 2016.

"We have consistently provided broad commercial access to high-quality PD-L1 testing. It is our continued mission to help our physicians identify the most appropriate treatment options for their patients," said Hytham Al-Masri, M.D., CEO and Founder of Hematogenix. "This new advance in immunotherapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer brings additional options for patients fighting this aggressive disease. I am proud of my team's involvement in the continuous research in this ground-breaking area of cancer."

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) assay is an immunohistochemical assessment of the programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) protein in tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue.

About Hematogenix Hematogenix is a global biotechnology company providing reference laboratory services. Their team of board-certified clinical, anatomic and research pathologists works in conjunction with top scientists from around the world to provide quality testing, consultation, and guidance for all aspects of the company's pharma and diagnostic services. Hematogenix offers an array of biomarker development and testing services which navigate the complexities of human subject clinical trials. The company's clinical laboratories are CAP, and CLIA certified, GCP-compliant and serve both the pharmaceutical industry as a specialized clinical research organization and the oncology industry as a clinical and anatomical testing provider. Learn more about Hematogenix's comprehensive biomarker development and testing services at www.hematogenix.com.

HEMATOGENIX® is a registered trademark of Hematogenix Laboratory Services, LLC.TECENTRIQ® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Media Contact Kathryn E. Evans708-444-0444kevans@hematogenix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/395867/Hematogenix_Logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Costume

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.