Henley & Partners: Rising Anxiety Over Impact of No-Deal Brexit on Britain's Passport Power

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti
Cronache

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio
Video

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"
Politica

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che...

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe
Politica

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes
Politica

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti
Cronache

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti

MartedÃ¬ 20 agosto la resa dei conti nel governo gialloverde
Politica

MartedÃ¬ 20 agosto la resa dei conti nel governo gialloverde

Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone
Politica

Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non Ã¨ in vendita
Politica

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non Ã¨ in vendita

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change
Politica

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change

I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte
Politica

I dubbi del M5s sull'alleanza con Renzi, in attesa del discorso di Conte

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"
Spettacoli

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"

Simone Gautier Ã¨ morto, polemiche sui soccorsi
Cronache

Simone Gautier Ã¨ morto, polemiche sui soccorsi

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa
Cronache

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo
Politica

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni
Spettacoli

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia
Sport

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni
Cronache

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"
Politica

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"


Henley & Partners: Rising Anxiety Over Impact of No-Deal Brexit on Britain's Passport Power

- LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With just 10 weeks to go until the 31 October Brexit deadline, Brits are becoming increasingly concerned about the potential decline in their passport power. As millions return from their visa-free summer holidays abroad, and the more than five million British passport holders living permanently outside the UK anxiously consider their alternative citizenship options, there is a growing acknowledgement that the British passport may soon not be what it used to be in terms of global mobility and settlement freedom.

"Hard" Brexit, "soft" Brexit, no deal, or even a second referendum all could result in radically different and largely unpredictable implications for British passport holders, from the ease of doing business and travelling abroad, to the ability to live, work, and study anywhere in the EU.

Over the past 14 years, the UK has consistently held one of the top five places on the Henley Passport Index. However, with its exit from the EU now imminent, coupled with ongoing confusion around the terms of its departure, the UK's once-strong position looks increasingly uncertain, with the British passport falling out of the top five on the global ranking for the first time in July this year.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, Chief Executive Officer of investment migration firm Henley & Partners, says they have seen a 200% increase in British nationals applying for residence- and citizenship-by-investment programs over the past two years. "We have seen a significant spike recently in enquiries about investment migration options from both Brits as well as Hong Kong high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs). As most private wealth managers will tell you, affluence alone is not a guarantee of personal and financial freedom and security. This might not have been intuitive for British HNWIs who have thus far enjoyed the luxury of possessing bulletproof citizenship, but for HNWIs from less stable jurisdictions, the idea of managing your risks and creating opportunity through alternative residence and citizenship is well understood."

For British HNWIs without the ancestral connections to join the well-documented spike in German, Irish, and other European citizenship applications, there are numerous options available. For an investment of between EUR 1 million and EUR 2 million, Malta and Cyprus offer the most popular citizenship-by-investment programs in the EU at present. Along with the majority of other EU member states, they both also offer residence-by-investment at a lower price point. The Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program and the Greece Golden Visa Program, where the minimum investment in property begins at EUR 350,000 and EUR 250,000, respectively, are also increasingly popular and include the opportunity to apply for full citizenship after five years.

Dr. Steffen points out that many residence- and citizenship-by-investment programs around the world include this real estate option that enables investors to include a property purchase in their application. "With the real estate market in Europe currently flourishing, acquiring property-linked citizenship or residence is a safe and sensible investment. Investment migration programs have an inbuilt volatility hedge, in that there is a wider value equation that is separate to the standard real estate metrics — everything that comes with enhanced mobility. It remains an affordable and viable means of mitigating the risk factors on every side of the Brexit debate."

Sarah NicklinSenior Group Public Relations Managersarah.nicklin@henleyglobal.com


in evidenza
BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Belen, Diletta Leotta e... GALLERY

BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA
LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.