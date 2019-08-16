HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management Confers Honorary Doctorate to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"
Politica

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino
Politica

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen
Politica

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Salvati da un appartamento, bebÃ© tigre allo zoo di Schoenbrunn
Politica

Salvati da un appartamento, bebÃ© tigre allo zoo di Schoenbrunn

Open Arms, sbarco urgente per 9 migranti. Scontro Conte-Salvini
Politica

Open Arms, sbarco urgente per 9 migranti. Scontro Conte-Salvini

Ferragosto col mare mosso, superlavoro per i cani bagnini: 6 salvataggi
Roma

Ferragosto col mare mosso, superlavoro per i cani bagnini: 6 salvataggi

Hong Kong, Do you hear the people sing? diventa inno di protesta
Politica

Hong Kong, Do you hear the people sing? diventa inno di protesta

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano
Culture

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita
Video

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro

Cina, l'hashtag per proteggere la bandiera letto oltre 5 miliardi di volte
Cina

Cina, l'hashtag per proteggere la bandiera letto oltre 5 miliardi di volte

Open Arms in mare da 15 giorni, evacuati altri sei migranti
Politica

Open Arms in mare da 15 giorni, evacuati altri sei migranti

Hong Kong, Spiderman scala grattacielo e issa striscione per pace
Politica

Hong Kong, Spiderman scala grattacielo e issa striscione per pace

Matteo Salvini contestato a Castel Volturno
Politica

Matteo Salvini contestato a Castel Volturno

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

I canadair dei Vigili del Fuoco in azione per domare le fiamme sul Monte San Pietro
Politica

I canadair dei Vigili del Fuoco in azione per domare le fiamme sul Monte San Pietro

Crollo Ponte Morandi, la protezione civile ricorda il momento della segnalazione
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, la protezione civile ricorda il momento della segnalazione

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 17 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 17 agosto


HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management Confers Honorary Doctorate to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel

- - Press Accreditation Procedure for the Event Now Open

LEIPZIG, Germany, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We would like to invite you to participate in the press accreditation procedure for the conferral of HHL's honorary doctorate to Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 31, 2019.

The conferral will take place within the framework of the graduation ceremony for international students of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management at the Leipzig Opera House, starting at 9:00 am. Christine Lagarde will deliver the laudatory address. Accreditation may be obtained from 8:00 am.

The Central German Broadcasting Station MDR will head the pool for TV footage.

The pool will be headed up around 11:00 am. The pictures will be made available live by MDR from around until estimated 12:30 (speeches included). This material will later be available under the title HHL_Ehren_Ankunft and under the title HHL_Merkel_Ehrendok via +49 (0)341 300 4712.The MDR kindly asks to report your requirements by August 29, 2019 to the email address: koordination-mdr-nachmittag@mdr.de.

Photographers and journalists without cameras may apply for accreditation using the method detailed below. We may have to select those receiving accreditation.

Start of accreditation process: August 14, 2019

End of accreditation process: August 22, 2019

Notification of selection: from August 26, 2019

To apply for accreditation, please use the following website:

https://hhl-akkreditierungsantrag.eventbrite.de

Please use EDW_Akkreditierung as the password.

HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management (HHL)

HHL is a university-level private business school with the right to award doctoral and post-doctoral degrees. HHL was the first private German business school to be accredited by AACSB in 2004 and was able to renew this status for the fourth time just recently.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961319/HHL_Kanzler_Kolling_und_Rektor_Stubner.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961320/Bundeskanzlerin_Angela_Merkel.jpg

Contact:Eva Echterhoff, HHL Graduate School of Managementpresse@hhl.de+49 (0)341-9851614

 


in evidenza
I cani bagnini non si fermano mai Sei persone soccorse a Ferragosto

Roma

I cani bagnini non si fermano mai
Sei persone soccorse a Ferragosto

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.