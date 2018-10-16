High GDP Per Capita and World-class Infrastructure Drive Added Value for Property Investment in Dubai’s Premier Destinations According to Emaar

Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri
Sottosegretario alla Difesa Tofalo (M5s) si lancia con il paracadute assieme ai Carabnieri

Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"
Salvini: "Al lavoro per nuove infrastrutture, non credo a decrescita felice"

A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"
A24-25, Toninelli: "Alcuni piloni in situazioni allarmanti"

Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"
Tria si interrompe in audizione Rai: "Scusatemi per la voce non posso fare altrimenti"

Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori Ã¨ prima questione da affrontare"
Ue, Conte: "Gestione condivisa flussi migratori è prima questione da affrontare"

Urbano Cairo: â€œSoddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"
Urbano Cairo: "Soddisfatti di fare qualcosa per i giovani artisti italiani"

19Â°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"
19°Premio Cairo: Ranzo, ad Avio: "Vogliamo sostenere le eccellenze italiane"

Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"
Evoca, Andrea Zocchi: "Tradizione e innovazione a braccetto"

Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: piÃ¹ aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil
Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: più aziende in Borsa significa aumento del Pil

Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari
Luisa Todini su caso Autostrade: rispetto vittime, ma no a processi sommari

Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "OfelÃ¨ fa el to mestÃ©, bloccare 5mila cantieri fermi"
Opere pubbliche, Salvini in dialetto milanese: "Ofelè fa el to mestè, bloccare 5mila cantieri fermi"

Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"
Manovra, Castaldo(M5S): "Sopreso da Juncker, frasi inadeguate verso Governo"

EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia
EICMA 2018: Attilio Fontana Presidente di Regione Lombardia

EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA
EICMA 2018: Pier Francesco Caliari Direttore Generale Confindustria ANCMA

EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA
EICMA 2018: Andrea Dell'Orto Presidente di EICMA SpA

Codice appalti, Salvini: "SarÃ  smontato e riscritto entro novembre"
Codice appalti, Salvini: "Sarà smontato e riscritto entro novembre"

Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertÃ  di stampa democrazia in pericolo"
Veglia silenziosa a Bruxelles per D.C.Galizia: "Senza libertà di stampa democrazia in pericolo"

15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero Ã¨ stretto ma stiamo valutando"
15-10-18 TAP, Lezzi: "Per modifiche sentiero è stretto ma stiamo valutando"

Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018
Pierluigi Cocchini, AD di Rinascente, sulla terza partnership con EICMA 2018

EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti
EICMA 2018, Mauro Federzoni: Intesa San Paolo al fianco dei motociclisti


High GDP Per Capita and World-class Infrastructure Drive Added Value for Property Investment in Dubai’s Premier Destinations According to Emaar

- With its high gross domestic product (GDP) per capita and investments in building a world-class infrastructure, investing in premium residential real estate in Dubai guarantees strong returns for international investors, according to market experts.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769963/Downtown_Dubai_by_Emaar.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769962/Dubai_Creek_Harbour_by_Emaar.jpg )

A study on the cost of residential real estate versus the GDP per capita in key city hubs globally reveals that Dubai offers one of the most attractive value propositions for investors. This is underpinned by Dubai's status as one of only 20 metropolitan areas* in the Middle East and Africa compared to 51 metro areas in the US, 43 in Western Europe, 25 in Advanced Asia Pacific, 20 in Emerging Asia-Pacific, and over 103 in China.

With the cost of residential property in premier locations such as Dubai Creek Harbour and Downtown Dubai at about US$550 (AED 2,020) per square foot, and the GDP per capita in the UAE at US$40,698**, analysts say the potential for growth for Dubai is higher than other major city hubs.

A comparative view    Average price per square foot for properties*** and GDP per capita in global cities

City Average price of premium property (USD) GDP per capita (USD)** Dubai/UAE 550 40,698 Shanghai 2,125 32,684 New York City 4,100 73,938 Paris 4,400 65,354 London 5,300 55,947 Tokyo 7,600 43,884 Hong Kong 11,000 56,571

Where will most of the growth happen? 

Dubai - despite its high GDP per capita - offers the most competitive residential real estate in its premium destinations. This has catalysed interest by high net worth individuals in investing in prestigious developments such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Marina and Emaar Beachfront.

Dubai's appeal is also driven by its improvement in cost of living ranking. According to Mercer, Dubai no longer features in the world's 25 most expensive cities - having dropped from 19th to 26th position. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Zurich, Singapore, Seoul, Shanghai and Beijing - which have high residential property rates - are among the top 10 most expensive cities.

Investors have a winning proposition in Dubai Creek Harbour, a master-planned destination located along the Dubai Creek, and anchored by the new global icon, Dubai Creek Tower. It will also feature Dubai Square, the retail metropolis of the future that includes the region's largest Chinatown.

For details, contact: Kelly Home ASDA'A BCW; +9714-4507-600kelly.home@bm.com


Mondiali, ItalVolley primo ko Venerdì sfida per la medaglia

Vince la Serbia.

Vince la Serbia. Gallery

Mondiali, ItalVolley primo ko
Venerdì sfida per la medaglia

