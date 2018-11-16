16 novembre 2018- 18:05 Highlights of China's No. 1 High-Tech Fair CHTF 2018

- Here are some of the highlights of CHTF 2018:

Themed areas focusing on industry hotspots

The IT exhibition presents themed areas like AI, smart manufacturing, smart automotive, sports technology, big data, cloud computing, IoT and blockchain; the environmental exhibition highlights new technologies for water control; the advanced manufacturing exhibition has special areas for laser exhibition, smart manufacturing and industrial robots.

Application of innovative technologies in different scenarios

CHTF 2018 showcases the most exciting new technologies for business, daily life, education and entertainment scenarios, such as the AI face recognition system, the 3D fitting room, the level 4 automated driving system, the AI early learning robot and the underwater drone.

Chinese unicorn enterprises

In addition to global leading companies such as Microsoft, Tencent and Baidu, CHTF 2018 also gathers many unicorn companies in the AI industry, including Cambrian, Horizon Robotics, SenseTime, iQiyi and Royale, to impress the visitors with an "AI Technology Moment."

Platform for global start-ups

A technology start-ups exhibition is also being held during the fair to provide a platform for communication and cooperation between technology start-ups and venture capital institutions.

In addition, China Hi-Tech Forum 2018 is also being held concurrently on November 14-16. Focusing on "innovation drives quality development," "disruptive innovation technology" and "science and technology lead a better life," the forum invited many influencers from Nobel laureates to company executives and government officials to discuss a range of issues that will shape the future, such as the technological revolution, global industrial transformation, quantum communication, 5G era, automated driving, and more. More details: http://www.chtf.com/english/Conferences/ChinaHTF/

