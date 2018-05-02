Paolo Andreucci, pilota Peugeot, ci racconta la 102Â° Rally Targa Florio
Roma-Liverpool, a Piazza di Spagna la Barcaccia transennata
Salvini: in attesa che nasca un governo partano le commissioni
A Napoli farmacia dispensa birre dal distibutore automatico
"Manuel", in sala il film italiano che ha conquistato la Francia
Vasco Rossi sbarca a Rockisland tra i fan in delirio
Sorrentino: "Non Ã¨ film ideologico su berlusconismo, ma tratta i sentimenti"
A Venezia fanno discutere i tornelli blocca-turisti
Salvini: no a nuova legge elettorale, basta premio maggioranza
Salvini: unico governo possibile Ã¨ tra centrodestra e M5s
Svelata la carrozza scelta da Harry e Meghan per le nozze
Flashmob in Campidoglio con il "folle" Teatro Patologico
15 mila piante di marijuana nascoste tra i pomodori a Ragusa, le immagini del drone della Polizia
Boccia (Pd): "Consiglierei ai miei colleghi di ritrovare sana liberta di pensiero"
Boccia (Pd): "Basta personalizzare la politica"
Intervista a Giulio Marc Dâ€™Alberton Resp. Comunicazione Peugeot Italia
Sudcorea, arrivati jet americani per l'esercitazione Max Thunder
Immigrati dietro i fornelli: quando il cibo diventa integrazione
In Messico la festa degli asinelli per il primo maggio
Arresto in diretta a Reggio Emilia, rubano l'incasso delle slot machines
Hikvision 2017 annual report reveals revenue growth of 31.22%

- Hikvision was able to achieve these impressive financial results due to a number of factors. These include optimized R&D systems and processes, development of solutions for vertical industry sectors, and customization of solutions in line with changing market needs. Improved product delivery capabilities and strengthened sales and service networks have also contributed to the company's success in 2017.

Keen Yao, VP at Hikvision International Business Centre, says, "Our investments in R&D, both in IoT technologies and video surveillance, enable us to continuously innovate our solutions and provide innovative, cutting-edge technology and products that are tailored to the needs of worldwide partners and customers."

In addition to major investments in R&D, Hikvision is setting up a three-layered service system, with a global customer service center, regional customer service departments in branch offices, and authorized Hikvision customer service stations. "Our new service model will enable us to better support customers around the world with multi-dimensional services including product delivery, project delivery, software deployment, system operation, maintenance and support, and more," says Keen Yao. 

About HikvisionHikvision is the world's leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision advances core technologies of audio and video encoding, video image processing, and related data storage, as well as forward-looking technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and deep learning. In addition to the video surveillance industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Always creating value for its customers, Hikvision operates 37 regional subsidiaries all over the world to achieve a truly global presence. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Press Contact Ada HanTel: +86 571 87356120 Fax: +86 571 89935635 Email: hanfei@hikvision.com

