Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Economia

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Spettacoli

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Economia

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Spettacoli

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Spettacoli

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Economia

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Economia

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Spettacoli

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Politica

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Politica

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Politica

Hikvision Achieves Common Criteria Certification

- As one of the most widely recognized international standards (ISO/IEC 15408) in information technology security, the Common Criteria certification is mainly applicable to evaluating security and reliability of information technology products or solutions, and is also focused on the protection of private information. Government organizations or government agencies[1] from 28 countries have participated in the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA)[2], including National Information Assurance Partnership and Department of Defense of U.S. Many enterprise organizations also use CC as a requisite in relevant procurements.

"Along with the transformation into a networked and intelligent era, security industry is facing unprecedented development opportunities, but also new challenges. Hikvision is always committed to developing quality, safe and innovative security products," said Dr. Wang Bin, Chief Officer at Hikvision Network and Information Security Laboratory and Network Security Department.

As required process to achieve Common Criteria certificate, Hikvision successfully passed the rigorous evaluation performed by Common Criteria testing laboratory Brightsight, a world-renowned security evaluation institution.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision advances core technologies of audio and video encoding, video image processing, and related data storage, as well as forward-looking technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and deep learning. In addition to the video surveillance industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Always creating value for its customers, Hikvision operates 38 regional subsidiaries all over the world to achieve a truly global presence. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

 


