6 novembre 2018- 19:33 Hikvision Joins FIRST, the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams

- HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading security equipment manufacturer, today announced that its Hikvision Security Response Center (HSRC) is now a member of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), a recognized global leader in incident response.

FIRST is an international confederation of trusted computer incident response teams who cooperatively handle computer security incidents and promote incident prevention programs. Full membership in FIRST will augment Hikvision's ongoing efforts to enhance its incident response and communicate best practice, and enable HSRC to collaborate with more than 400 FIRST member teams from 90 countries. FIRST members include companies such as CISCO, Intel, IBM and Microsoft.

"Hikvision is proud to join the concerted cybersecurity global effort and contribute our knowledge, skills and experience to promote a safer and more secure electronic environment worldwide," said Dr. Wang Bin, Chief Officer of Hikvision's Network Information Security Laboratory and Network Security Department. "Hikvision is committed to constantly improving its efficiency and performance in incident response, and to providing global customers with the safest products and services."

In October HSRC participated in the FIRST Regional Symposium Asia-Pacific in Shanghai. Mr. Wan Li, head of HSRC, shared a case study on IoT Botnet in Post-Mirai Age and called for collaborative actions of equipment manufacturers, security communities, regulators and other stakeholders to address the new challenges.

Hikvision takes cybersecurity seriously and abides by all applicable laws and regulations in the countries in which it operates. With a record of strict regulatory compliance, Hikvision products meet industry leading standards for safety and security that include ISO 270001, ISO 9001:2008, CMMI Level 5, and AICPA SOC. Additionally, Hikvision encryption module of IPCs and NVRs has been granted certification for Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2, a U.S. government standard established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About Hikvision:

Hikvision is a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and other emerging technologies, and is the world's largest video surveillance manufacturer. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. Beyond security, Hikvision products provide important data and business intelligence for end users, which can be used to enable greater commercial success and more efficient operations. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Security Center.