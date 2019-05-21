Hilco Streambank's IPv4.Global Expands its Footprint into Europe

Huawei, Usa sospendono 90 giorni ordine messa al bando forniture
Economia

Huawei, Usa sospendono 90 giorni ordine messa al bando forniture

Conte: "Non mi sento sfiduciato da nessuno"
Politica

Conte: "Non mi sento sfiduciato da nessuno"

Governo, Conte: "Salvini e Di Maio continueranno a litigare? Lo escludo. Non c'Ã¨ nessuna crisi"
Politica

Governo, Conte: "Salvini e Di Maio continueranno a litigare? Lo escludo. Non c'Ã¨...

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 22 maggio

Conte: "In arrivo decreto per cabina di regia 'Benessere Italia'"
Politica

Conte: "In arrivo decreto per cabina di regia 'Benessere Italia'"

Infografica - Niki Lauda, campione in pista e manager vincente
Politica

Infografica - Niki Lauda, campione in pista e manager vincente

Governo, Renzi: â€œConte Ã¨ un disastro, indegno dell'Italiaâ€
Politica

Governo, Renzi: â€œConte Ã¨ un disastro, indegno dell'Italiaâ€

Salvini e il Rosario, Renzi â€œGiura sul Vangelo e anni fa bestemmiava come uno scaricatore di portoâ€
Politica

Salvini e il Rosario, Renzi â€œGiura sul Vangelo e anni fa bestemmiava come uno...

Rifiuti zero in ospedale: l'azienda Newster guarda all'Africa
Politica

Rifiuti zero in ospedale: l'azienda Newster guarda all'Africa

Bocelli agli studenti a Napoli: "Impegnatevi a produrre bellezza"
Culture

Bocelli agli studenti a Napoli: "Impegnatevi a produrre bellezza"

Francia, un uomo si arrampica sulla Tour Eiffel
Politica

Francia, un uomo si arrampica sulla Tour Eiffel

Global Sustainability Forum, 3 giorni alla Luiss business school
Economia

Global Sustainability Forum, 3 giorni alla Luiss business school

ActionAid: a Exco perchÃ© cooperazione sia per sviluppo dei popoli
Politica

ActionAid: a Exco perchÃ© cooperazione sia per sviluppo dei popoli

Salvate con un cesareo: quattro volpi commuovono gli inglesi
Cronache

Salvate con un cesareo: quattro volpi commuovono gli inglesi

Europee, Olimpia Troili candidata Pd: riformare governance Ue
Politica

Europee, Olimpia Troili candidata Pd: riformare governance Ue

Africa, De Lorenzo: formiamo i giovani per dare loro un futuro
Politica

Africa, De Lorenzo: formiamo i giovani per dare loro un futuro

Calenda va ad abbracciare Renzi prima del comizio a Milano: â€œCome ai vecchi tempiâ€
Politica

Calenda va ad abbracciare Renzi prima del comizio a Milano: â€œCome ai vecchi tempiâ€

Governo, Calenda: â€œAlmeno quando litigavamo noi poi governavamo, questi recitanoâ€
Politica

Governo, Calenda: â€œAlmeno quando litigavamo noi poi governavamo, questi recitanoâ€

Fraccaro: "Affrontiamo dl sicurezza e famiglia, vediamo che succede"
Politica

Fraccaro: "Affrontiamo dl sicurezza e famiglia, vediamo che succede"


Hilco Streambank's IPv4.Global Expands its Footprint into Europe

- NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank's IPv4.Global announces the formation of a new team consisting of members from Hilco Streambank's existing European Intellectual Property services office in the UK.

With this expansion IPv4.Global will have a physical presence in the region which will enable it to better service its buyers and sellers in transacting and completing IPv4 transfers.  IPv4.Global is already an active IPv4 broker in the region, and is a Recognised IPv4 Transfer Broker at RIPE NCC, the regional internet registry for Europe and the Middle East. 

IPv4.Global has been a leading worldwide IPv4 broker since 2014. Through both its online auction marketplace and its private brokerage, IPv4.Global has completed over 1,000 transactions including numerous transactions into and out of the RIPE NCC region. 

The UK IPv4.Global team will include Nat Baldwin, who heads up the UK office as well as Linda Shannon. Linda will be attending the RIPE78 Meeting this week in Reykjavik, Iceland, where IPv4.Global is a Silver Sponsor.

IPv4.Global's CEO Gabe Fried said, "We are pleased to officially incorporate our European counterparts into our IPv4 business.  With the growing number of inter-regional transfers, this bridge is a natural expansion that will make the transaction and transfer process much more efficient, leveraging our existing expertise in the rapidly growing IP addresses marketplace across the continents."

About IPv4.GlobalSince 2011, IPv4.Global has become the leading IPv4 address broker serving clients in every region and supporting transactions of IPv4 addresses of every size. IPv4.Global counts among its clients the largest Global network providers and cloud computing companies as well as thousands of smaller organizations who buy or sell addresses online via their auction marketplace. Our mission is to provide exemplary service for our clients, transparency to the IPv4 market, and to operate within the framework of transfer policy in each region. Headquartered in New York City IPv4.Global is an operating unit of Hilco Streambank, a leader in intangible asset valuation and monetization.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/584222/Hilco_Streambank_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
E' morto a 70 anni Niki Lauda Fu una leggenda della Formula 1

Sport

E' morto a 70 anni Niki Lauda
Fu una leggenda della Formula 1

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.