Economia

Hillwood Adds Top Executive to Support Global Portfolio

- With nearly 23 years of experience in the real estate sector, Wolters brings extensive, interdisciplinary knowledge about all phases in the real estate life cycle. Additionally, Wolters has a track record in European real estate investment and management of different asset classes such as retail, offices, logistics, and hotels, making him an ideal fit for Hillwood as the company expands in significant industrial markets.

Today, Hillwood is active in more than 45 markets across 23 U.S. states and five countries. As of Q4 2018, Hillwood has completed more than 169 million square feet in development and acquisitions, and it holds land that will allow 86 million square feet of new development.

"We are pleased to have found an ideal candidate to lead Hillwood's efforts in these critical markets," said Tal Hicks, president of Hillwood Investment Properties. "Under André's leadership, I am confident that Hillwood will seamlessly continue to grow."

Before joining Hillwood, Wolters served as head of logistics development at SEGRO where he was responsible for business and project development for big box logistic buildings in Germany and Austria. Prior to this, he worked as head of portfolio management for METRO PROPERTIES.

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties across North America and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional buildings and land and collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as developers to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects.  As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships and forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution and manufacturing demands of evolving markets. For more information on Hillwood's industrial portfolio, visit hillwood.com.

MEDIA CONTACTJames Fuller, 240-393-1369Hillwood@hkstrategies.com


