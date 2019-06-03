Hisense Shines as an Official Sponsor of the UEFA Nations League Finals

Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa
Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2
Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure
Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione
Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato
L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene
Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch
Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno
Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi
Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars
In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito
Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente
Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi
Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille
LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11
Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa
Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano
Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale
Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti
Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti


Hisense Shines as an Official Sponsor of the UEFA Nations League Finals

- The Finals will be held in Portugal from June 5th to 9th, with intense competition between Portugal, Switzerland, England and the Netherlands as they fight for the championship. Hisense will be prevalent on the ground throughout the tournament, promoting its "Skills Brought to Life" campaign along the pitchside LED boards, giant stadium screens, and designated commercial display areas.

With the vast amount of talent to be on display during the tournament, Hisense focused its campaign around celebrating the extraordinary "Skills" of the world's top footballers.  As two of the most skillfull players current and past, ambassadors Bernardo Silva and Deco were the perfect pair to lead the campaign. Both players have joined in Hisense's social media interactions with football fans around the world, bringing an unforgettable experience to many while building hype for the tournament finals.

Hisense's long-standing heritage in football has shown how massive an impact sports marketing can make. Global brand awareness for Hisense has steadily risen over the years with successful sponsorships of UEFA EURO 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. As UEFA Euro 2020 approaches, Hisense's next big move in sports marketing has yet to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894158/Hisense_0fficial_sponsor.jpg

 


