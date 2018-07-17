Avio, test del nuovo motore P 120 in Guiana francese
Economia

"Nessuno segna da solo", il ritorno de La Rua punta sul gruppo
Mondiali, Bleus in trionfo agli Champs Ã‰lysÃ©es dopo la vittoria
Colpo al clan Casamonica, 31 arresti fra Roma e la Calabria
Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 luglio
Trump-Putin, vertice di 2 ore. Putin: mai ingerenze in affari Usa
Flags, dai barconi dei migranti le bandiere di tutto il mondo
Maradona in Bielorussia, presidente del club Dinamo Brest
In autostrada con 11 quintali di ottone rubato: tre in manette
Trump: andare d'accordo con Russia Ã¨ una buona cosa, non cattiva
A Helsinki proteste delle donne pro-aborto contro Trump
L'opera di Bonalumi in mostra a Milano con dedica a Luca Lovati
Mattarella a Tbilisi: "Forte amicizia tra Italia e Georgia"
L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce
Cristiano Ronaldo posa con la maglia della Juventus e saluta in italiano 'Grazie mille'
Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sono ancora giovane, sono tranquillo e fiducioso"
Mattarella incontra il presidente della Georgia Margvelashvili
Tusk e Juncker ricevono primo ministro cinese a Bruxelles
Ceta, Centinaio: "Nessuna fretta di portarlo in aula, vogliamo analizzare tutti i dati"
Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica
HNA Group sign letter of intent with COMAC to purchase 20 arj 21 aircrafts

- The arj 21 aircraft, China's first turbofan regional jet developed in accordance with international airworthiness standards, excels in five major areas: product adaptability, passenger comfort and cost efficiencies, as well as universality of parts and materials not only across the model suite but also with other commonly built aircraft, all of which help the model meet the operational requirements of taking off and landing at the airports located across the western plateau of China, a region frequently beset by high temperatures, and surmounting obstacles on complex routes, making the aircraft an ideal choice for routes and airports in Western China.

Through innovation both in terms of corporate organization and aircraft design, HNA Group plans to deepen the cooperation with COMAC with an eye to introducing and operating China-made aircraft, setting up an end-to-end industry chain that encompasses production, materials supplying, sales and support for aircraft manufacturing in addition to improving the production chain and setting up a leasing services network for aircraft made in China, in a move to transition the country's civil aviation sector into a leadership position on the global stage.

Hainan Airlines, Urumqi Air and Tianjin Airlines, as well as HNA Group's other subsidiaries, will also benefit from the cooperation, speeding up business development and facilitating the group's contribution to China's the Belt and Road Initiative by building a more convenient regional airline network.

 


Ronaldo a Torino. Le foto e i video "Segnerò la storia della Juve"

Ronaldo a Torino. Le foto e i video
