Hoard Exchange to Launch Token Distribution Event on May 27th

Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana
Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana

Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'Ã¨ anche Loredana BertÃ¨. Il trailer
Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'è anche Loredana Bertè. Il trailer

"Nureyev-The White Crow", il film sul ribelle genio della danza
"Nureyev-The White Crow", il film sul ribelle genio della danza

Piemonte, Cirio: lavorerÃ² per risolvere i problemi concreti
Piemonte, Cirio: lavorerò per risolvere i problemi concreti

MPS lancia il Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special
MPS lancia il Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special

On dance, debutto della Red Bull Dance Your Style, vince Neji
On dance, debutto della Red Bull Dance Your Style, vince Neji

Giappone, accoltella studentesse a una fermata del bus: 2 morti
Giappone, accoltella studentesse a una fermata del bus: 2 morti

Piemonte, Cirio: la Tav per noi Ã¨ un'opera imprescindibile
Piemonte, Cirio: la Tav per noi è un'opera imprescindibile

Boccia: â€œI litigi non vanno bene dai due partiti che hanno responsabilitÃ  del Governo del paeseâ€
Boccia: "I litigi non vanno bene dai due partiti che hanno responsabilità del Governo del paese"

Flat tax, Boccia: â€œVa approfondita, le infrastrutture vanno fatteâ€
Flat tax, Boccia: "Va approfondita, le infrastrutture vanno fatte"

Stati generali informazione, Crimi: "Agenzie di stampa ossatura fondamentale, confronto importante"
Stati generali informazione, Crimi: "Agenzie di stampa ossatura fondamentale, confronto importante"

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 29 maggio
Previsioni meteo per mercoledì, 29 maggio

Austria, il cancelliere Kurz sfiduciato dal Parlamento
Austria, il cancelliere Kurz sfiduciato dal Parlamento

Street art in galleria, viaggio protagonista a Piazzadispagna9
Street art in galleria, viaggio protagonista a Piazzadispagna9

Europee, Di Battista: "Anch'io ho le mie responsabilitÃ , come tutti"
Europee, Di Battista: "Anch'io ho le mie responsabilità, come tutti"

La Lega dilaga alle Europee, crolla M5S. Pd "Siamo l'alternativa"
La Lega dilaga alle Europee, crolla M5S. Pd "Siamo l'alternativa"

Europee, Di Battista: "Dimissioni Di Maio? Ma quali dimissioni, si vince e si perde insieme"
Europee, Di Battista: "Dimissioni Di Maio? Ma quali dimissioni, si vince e si perde insieme"

Di Maio: "Nessuno ha chiesto mie dimissioni"
Di Maio: "Nessuno ha chiesto mie dimissioni"

Piemonte, Cirio Ã¨ il nuovo presidente: â€œTav si farÃ  senza se e senza maâ€
Piemonte, Cirio è il nuovo presidente: "Tav si farà senza se e senza ma"


Hoard Exchange to Launch Token Distribution Event on May 27th

Starting May 27th, Hoard will unlock 44% of its HRD Tokens to be available on the P2PB2B exchange. Up to $20 million USD in tokens will be added to the exchange to purchase and trade. The token distribution event is the first to be officially approved by the Danish Government - ranked most trustworthy and transparent government globally by NGO Transparency International. Interested users can register and verify their accounts on P2PB2B today.

Hoard's team has extensive experience in both the video game industry and the Ethereum ecosystem. Team members have been part of such AAA franchises as Gears of War, Mortal Kombat, and Resident Evil. They have also been involved with some of the most prominent blockchain projects, including Ethereum, Golem, OmiseGO, Streamr and Cosmos.

Developed in partnership with OmiseGO, Hoard released a proof-of-concept demonstrating True Ownership in a game called Plasma Dog. The game is currently running on the first More Viable Plasma childchain ever released on an Ethereum public network, the Rinkeby testnet. Set for later this year, the next integration with Hoard is My Memory of Us by Juggler Games (currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam).

In 2018 the video game industry generated nearly $140 billion in revenue; by 2021, it is expected to grow to $180 billion. Hoard is targeting the Downloadable Content (DLC) market, which currently generates approximately 80% of total gaming revenue.

About Hoard:

Hoard is the first blockchain gaming platform to offer players True Ownership using Ethereum and Plasma. Hoard's implementation of Plasma - built in cooperation with OmiseGO - has been operational since October 2018. The network is currently optimized to process 65,000 transactions per Ethereum block (or 4,000 per second), and is expected to secure up to one million daily active users on Hoard's upcoming release of My Memory of Us. Hoard is a contributor to ETHGlobal, The Ethereum Community Fund, and Pocket Gamer Connect, and is formally partnered with OmiseGO, Golem, and imapp. Hoard advisors come from video game studios, such as Playdead, Brain+, and Capcom.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892019/Hoard_Logo.jpg

 


