27 febbraio 2019- 18:22 Hollister Incorporated Introduces the Infyna Chic Intermittent Catheter - a Uniquely Discreet Catheter for Women

- "At Hollister, we understand that discretion is vital for women who use intermittent catheters, so we're excited to offer a discreet, convenient, and easy to use product for women," said Michael Sorkin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Hollister Incorporated. "This is a major milestone for our company, and we look forward to delivering continued customized solutions to females who use continence care products."

Designed with input from clinicians, the Infyna Chic catheter is ready to use and comes in a pink pearlescent case. Key features also include:

About Hollister Incorporated Continence CareThe Infyna Chic catheter is the latest product innovation from Hollister Continence Care, and complements the existing portfolio of products. Hollister is a leader in innovation and offers a diverse portfolio of catheter products including VaPro intermittent catheters—for males and females—designed with a protective tip and sleeve. VaPro catheters deliver 100% no touch protection from bacteria. For more information about Hollister Incorporated and its intermittent catheter products, visit www.Hollister.com.

About Hollister Incorporated Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Hollister Incorporated has been serving healthcare professionals and consumers for more than 95 years and is committed to making life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in more than 90 countries around the world. www.Hollister.com.

