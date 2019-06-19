HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China

Fondazione don Gnocchi: bilancio missione racconta nostro impegno
Fondazione don Gnocchi: bilancio missione racconta nostro impegno

Carrozza: in bilancio di missione della FdG ci sono nostri valori
Carrozza: in bilancio di missione della FdG ci sono nostri valori

Tonon (Ebs): da Biomasse impatti positivi su economia e ambiente
Tonon (Ebs): da Biomasse impatti positivi su economia e ambiente

Conte a Mattarella: impegno per evitare procedura la d'infrazione
Conte a Mattarella: impegno per evitare procedura la d'infrazione

Art Defender con Clarice Pecori Giraldi: servizi a 360 gradi
Art Defender con Clarice Pecori Giraldi: servizi a 360 gradi

Anthony Scaramucci: Trump vincerÃ  le elezioni del 2020
Anthony Scaramucci: Trump vincerÃ  le elezioni del 2020

Trasporti, Faisa-Cisal: subito un tavolo con il governo
Trasporti, Faisa-Cisal: subito un tavolo con il governo

Istud: master post laurea, ponte tra mondo accademico e impresa
Istud: master post laurea, ponte tra mondo accademico e impresa

Matthew McConaughey e Anne Hathaway nel thriller "Serenity"
Matthew McConaughey e Anne Hathaway nel thriller "Serenity"

Sala (Regione Lombardia): "Abbiamo bisogno di creare ricchezza"
Sala (Regione Lombardia): "Abbiamo bisogno di creare ricchezza"

Ronchi: portare la sostenibilitÃ  in cima all'agenda politica
Ronchi: portare la sostenibilitÃ  in cima all'agenda politica

Oval, l'app che aiuta a risparmiare punta sulla cannabis
Oval, l'app che aiuta a risparmiare punta sulla cannabis

Tumore al seno avanzato, al via la campagna "social" di Novartis
Tumore al seno avanzato, al via la campagna "social" di Novartis

Marangoni (Althesys): "Birra, settore che offre opportunitÃ  per i giovani"
Marangoni (Althesys): "Birra, settore che offre opportunitÃ  per i giovani"

Pratolongo (FBM): "Vogliamo migliorare la cultura della birra in Italia"
Pratolongo (FBM): "Vogliamo migliorare la cultura della birra in Italia"

Salvini:non siamo governo di fessi, Ue ci consentirÃ  choc fiscale
Salvini:non siamo governo di fessi, Ue ci consentirÃ  choc fiscale

Percorsi Assisi, a scuola da S. Francesco per una nuova economia
Percorsi Assisi, a scuola da S. Francesco per una nuova economia

Hagh (HEINEKEN Italia): "Puntiamo su formazione e sicurezza"
Hagh (HEINEKEN Italia): "Puntiamo su formazione e sicurezza"

Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerÃ  sopravvento nostre stime"
Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerÃ  sopravvento nostre stime"

Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo"
Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo"


HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China

-  

 

 

HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.[1] This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.[2] The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 – 2,999 price point on JD.com.[3]

The HONOR 20 Series, which comprises the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, was launched in London on 21 May. Lauded for its superior design and unmatched photography capabilities, the HONOR 20 has garnered tremendously positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.

"This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product."

The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the "Editors' Choice" and "Most Wanted" respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand's commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO's global availability.

About HONORHONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg


in evidenza
Kinsey Wolansky a tutto campo "Mai fatto film porno. E poi..."

Kinsey Wolansky a tutto campo
"Mai fatto film porno. E poi..."

