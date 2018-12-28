28 dicembre 2018- 12:47 HONOR Launches New HONOR View20 in China

- - HONOR's first smartphone powered by dual-NPU and Kirin 980 chipset for global market

- HONOR View20 offers the world's first 48MP and 3D camera system

- Extraordinary All-View display with in-screen camera

- Launch of elite smartphone marked by MOSCHINO fashion brand collaboration

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, a leading smartphone e-brand, today officially launched in the China market its latest flagship phone – the HONOR View20, packed with sophisticated features consumers have come to expect from a flagship phone, with outstanding technical features and performance matched with unsurpassed design and style. HONOR View20 will be available with the price starting from RMB 2,999. The official sale in China will start from December 28.

The HONOR View20 is equipped with the world's first rear 48MP and 3D camera system and a front-facing 25MP camera integrated into the display. This innovative All-View display design doesn't impact the display function – instead, it allows a notch-less viewing experience, achieves a stunning 91.8% body-to-screen ratio, and enables users to take the best photos possible, all at the same time.

From a design perspective, HONOR View20 breaks the mold of traditional flagship smartphones in both dimension and style. It is the first smartphone to use advanced nanolithography technology to develop an invisible nano texture on the body. The fourth generation of nano-vacuum coating and invisible aurora texture process create a vivid and dynamic V-shape color gradient with gleaming effect. Furthermore, HONOR has unveiled a crossover collaboration with Italian fashion brand MOSCHINO and launched the HONOR View20 MOSCHINO joint design edition.

World's first 48MP AI Ultra Clarity and TOF 3D camera

For smartphone photography, nothing is more important than photo quality and clarity, and HONOR View20 is bringing these measures to new highs. The rear camera of the HONOR View20 is the first ever to be powered by the Sony IMX586 stacked CMOS image sensor, which features 48 effective megapixels on a 1/2-inch sensor unit to deliver excellent image quality. As a result, you'll see richer details and more vibrant colors in the AI-optimized shots taken with the HONOR View20. In addition, the dual-NPU and dual-ISP Kirin 980 chipset has improved the image and camera processing capabilities of the phone by 134% and 46% respectively. Combined with the already astonishing power of the camera's 48MP sensor, the result is unprecedented mobile photography potential.

Another rear camera is a TOF 3D camera, which makes the phone capable of creating a new dimension in photography and videography that brings greater usability and fun to users. It can calculate distance based upon the time-of-flight of a light signal, and has functions including depth sensing, skeletal tracking and real-time motion capture.

The TOF 3D camera can turn HONOR View20 into a motion-controlled gaming console, and allow you to play 3D motion games like never before. In addition, it can also let 3D characters dance following your gestures on your phone, and you can share these funny dancing videos with your friends.

Extraordinary All-View display with in-screen camera

The notched display, one of 2018's most popular trends, was developed to satisfy the demand for a higher screen-to-body ratio. However, there are limits to what can be done with this solution. Just as we are eager to see how smartphone manufacturers are going to take the design a step further, the HONOR View20 comes on stage, sporting an extraordinary All-View display with an in-screen front camera, heralding a new era of display design. A super small hole with a diameter of only 4.5mm instead of 6.0mm is created at the top left corner to house the front-facing camera and making for a considerable increase in display area. Instead of drilling a hole that penetrates through all layers of the screen with only a glass panel covers the camera, HONOR retains a few layers by adopting an extremely complex 18-layer technology stack. This technique effectively reduces the impact on the display structure to improve durability and cuts down the interference of the light from the display to improve overall photo quality. The 18 layers of complex processes are refined, so that the display area of a new screen camera is significantly reduced, bringing users a near 100% full screen experience.

HONOR X MOSCHINO: Tech Innovator Meets High-End Fashion

To mark the launch of what represents the top-of-the-line flagship smartphone, HONOR has also collaborated with iconic Italian fashion brand MOSCHINO to create an exclusive MOSCHINO-inspired range, the ideal fashion-statement for the ultimate phone fashionista.

Announcing the China launch of HONOR View20, Mr. George Zhao, President of HONOR, stated: "HONOR's View series offers ground-breaking technology and flagship performance to deliver a superior user experience. The HONOR V20 MOSCHINO Edition is a bold crossover that will revolutionize the fashion experience of younger users around the world.

"MOSCHINO clothing and accessories are acclaimed worldwide for their signature wit, innovation and eccentricity, presenting audacious themes that push the fashion envelope. To mark this initial launch HONOR is thrilled to have collaborated with this esteemed fashion house on this exclusive product range that highlights View20's elegant design aesthetic and pinnacle of technical achievement."

MOSCHINO has expressed that "HONOR and MOSCHINO are the perfect combination. HONOR is a very fashionable, young, and trendy brand, and both our aesthetics and brand concepts are targeted at younger, more modern consumers. HONOR will be the best brand to create this contemporary lifestyle with MOSCHINO."

According to IDC, HONOR shipments increased by 27.1% in the first three quarters of 2018, compared against a 3.1% year-over-year decline in the global smartphone market. With the solid business growth, HONOR is moving forward with a new brand image and story. In the coming New Year, HONOR will adopt a new visual identity and a new logo with moving colors to showcase the brand's diversity and inclusiveness. In line with the new slogan "HONOR MY WORLD", HONOR is bringing a new mission of creating an intelligent new world that belongs to the young. Honor is committed to offering a stylish and universal intelligent experience to the youth across the globe, and to setting the trend of pioneer culture and modern lifestyle.

The global launch of the HONOR View20 will take place in Paris on January 22. More product feature highlights for the global market will be unveiled soon.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone e-brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

