5 ottobre 2018- 15:46 Honor Reveals New Best in Class Smartphone With Launch of Honor 8X

- PARIS and MADRID, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand, launched the latest and most powerful addition to its X-series line-up -- Honor 8X on October 3. From 5X, 6X, 7X and now 8X, Honor X-series phones are always dedicated to providing the most value to savvy customers, with cutting-edge technology, features and style, but with an astoundingly accessible price. Honor 8X is a pivotal landmark in the series, extending the reputation of an exceptional value proposition that no flagship smartphone can match. In Honor 8X, customers get a top-end configuration of a 6.5-inch Notch FullView Display with a 91% screen-to-body-ratio and chip-on-film (COF) technology along with a comprehensive list of top features.

Honor 8X key highlights include:

Aesthetic design in a slim, elegant body made possible by chip-on-film (COF)

Honor continues to push the envelope, endeavoring to offer the maximum flagship features possible for the budget minded consumer. Honor 8X uses a metal middle frame equipped with advanced COF technology and a patented antenna design, while also adopting a 2.5D double texture aurora glass body with a grating effect, providing an elegant and smooth look and feel. The smartphone comes in three striking color choices: blue, black and red.

Honor 8X is the first smartphone ever to come equipped with a new generation eye comfort mode certified by TUV Rheinland -- a feature which can reduce blue light radiation emitted by the screen to prevent eye fatigue.

Powerful AI cameras, with breathtaking super night shooting

Honor 8X has dual-lens 20M + 2M rear and 16M front facing cameras. The cameras possess AI which recognizes 22 different categories and 500 scenarios in real-time. The AI technology optimizes camera settings and enhances photo quality based on what users are shooting.

The new night shooting mode enabled by AI technology eliminates the blurring of photos when taking night shots under a maximum 6-second exposure, even with a shaky hand. Whether you're a professional or an amateur photographer, with Honor 8X anyone can create impressive night shots. Altogether, it's a smartphone that lets you easily take the best photos regardless of setting or lighting -- so you can stay in the moment.

Superb performance driven by the latest chipset technology

The octa-core Kirin 710 chipsets deliver excellent performance in Honor 8X. Compared to the previous generation, the CPU single-core performance has increased by 75%. Honor 8X has a Mali G51 GPU, which is enhanced by revolutionary GPU turbo. The overall GPU performance is increased by 130% compared to the previous generation, providing exceptional experience to demanding gamers.

Honor 8X has 128GB ROM and supports an expandable microSD card up to 400GB. The smart user interface EMUI 8.2 not only keeps the system running smoothly, but also brings new features such as facial recognition under dim light and fun augmented reality (AR). Honor 8X features intelligent power saving technology and a 3750mAh battery, which can last for more than one day on a single charge.

AI telecommunication enhances connectivity and voice quality

Honor 8X deploys the latest in AI Communications to automatically recognize weak-signal or strong interference scenarios and adjust the signal and voice quality when you are using your phone. If a person is in a noisy environment, such as on the subway or in brisk wind, the smartphone will recognize the background noise and enable AI noise cancelation to improve voice quality and enable clearer conversations. AI Communications can also detect variations in signal strength, such as in an elevator, quickly restoring 4G connections to maximum speed right after you leave the lift -- so you don't miss anything.

Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor, said: "With the newly unveiled Honor 8X, Honor is setting out to hit new benchmarks in terms of balance between value, design and performance. Honor 8X doesn't just meet the needs of our customers, it represents a stunning leap forward in smartphone technology, tearing down old conventions on what is possible, while keeping a strong focus on design aesthetics. Honor 8X is a beautiful embodiment of minimalism, an eye-catching exemplar of achievement and ingenuity that demands attention. It's a trailblazer which demonstrates that flagship features do not require comprise."

Pricing and Availability

The new Honor 8X is available from Wednesday, Oct. 3 in three countries including France, Italy and Spain. The Honor 8X will be available in more countries later this year.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

Media contact:Shawn Li, lixiao53@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754835/Honor_8X_product_KV.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754836/Honor_8X_three_colors.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754837/Honor_8X_AI_dual_camera.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754838/Honor_8X_photo_shoot.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754839/Honor_8X_chipset_Kirin_710.jpg