Dramma Bortuzzo, il padre: "Manuel e' sereno, non mi sento di pronunciare la parola perdono"
Dramma Bortuzzo, Rosolino: "La sua forza di volonta' sara' premiata, e' felice di essere vivo"
Dramma Bortuzzo, Raggi in ospedale per far visita al ragazzo
Giochi, Sapar: "Settore in ginocchio, il 20 in piazza a Roma". Pd, Fi, Leu: "Serve Testo Unico"
Mustier, Unicredit: "Risultati record nel 2018, in anticipo su Transform 2019"
Crozza diventa Calenda: niente scalata a Pd nessuno mi conosce
Conte da Hariri: Italia a fianco del Libano, anche come mediatore
Ue taglia previsioni di crescita dell'Italia, Tria minimizza
Governo, Pirani (Uiltec): sabato in piazza il popolo del lavoro
Tav, Sala: "Commissaria Ue chiara, se non si fa fondi verranno immediatamente redistribuiti"
Navigli, Sala a Bruxelles dal commissario europeo: "Ottimista, puntiamo a fondi 2021"
Migranti, Salvini: "ContinuerÃ² a fermare i barconi anche se mi processano"
Siria, The Times: padre Dall'Oglio vivo, Isis vuole scambio
Conte: ritiro da Afghanistan? Valutiamo. Altre missioni restano
Spazio, il rover di Exomars 2020 si chiamerÃ  "Rosalind Franklin"
Brexit, giornalista chiede a May quanto 'infernali' siano state discussioni Bruxelles, non risponde
Sanremo 2019, conduttori in conferenza dopo seconda serata, Baglioni: "Nessuna guerra con Salvini"
Brexit, Tajani: "Manca poco a catastrofe umana ed economica" SOTTOTITOLI
Brexit, Tajani: "Possibile nuovo documento politico che diventi parte integrante dell'accordo"
Pil, Tria: "C'Ã¨ battuta d'arresto piÃ¹ che recessione"
HONOR View20 takes users on an unseen journey with 48MP AI Ultra Clarity photography

- For smartphone photography, nothing is more important than photo quality and clarity, and HONOR View20 is bringing these measures to new highs. The rear camera of the HONOR View20 is the first ever to be powered by the Sony IMX586 stacked CMOS image sensor, which features 48 effective megapixels on a 1/2-inch sensor unit to deliver excellent image quality. As a result, you'll see richer details and more vibrant colors in the AI-optimized shots taken with the HONOR View20. In addition, the dual-NPU and dual-ISP Kirin 980 chipset has improved the image and camera processing capabilities of the phone by 134% and 46% respectively. Combined with the already astonishing power of the camera's 48MP sensor, the result is unprecedented mobile photography potential.

The 'See The Unseen' photography challenge is supported by star Instagram travel blogger Jack Morris, the face of the travel blog Do You Travel which attracts over 2 million followers; and Murad Osmann, one half of travelling Instagram-couple Murad and Nataly, of the web phenomenon #FollowMeTo.

Both Jack and Murad will be campaign mentors and judges during the two-month photo-challenge campaign involving three key themes: 'Unseen Love'; 'Unseen Heroes'; and 'Unseen World', to encourage HONOR users to discover the countless stories and adventures that surround them wherever they are in the world.

Each week during the campaign, mentors Jack and Murad will select the most interesting of the submitted pictures, which will feature on the HONOR Gallery, a dedicated online photographic community for HONOR smartphone users, and HONOR social channels together with a background story to accompanying the shot. Competition entries can win exciting prizes including the latest HONOR View20 smartphones.

In 2018, HONOR's strong business performance saw a 170% YoY increase in overseas markets. To further drive the business growth, HONOR officially announced its brand upgrade at the HONOR View 20 Global Launch in Paris, which revealed the new logo with moving color, the new slogan of "HONOR MY WORLD" and all-new partnerships with brands loved by global youth. The 'See The Unseen' photography challenge and HONOR Gallery have also been developed as part of HONOR's brand upgrade to satisfy the growing needs of global youth.

To find out more about HONOR and join the 'See The Unseen' photography movement, entrants can post their pictures using the hashtags #SeeTheUnseen and #HONORMade on Instagram, or upload submissions to HONOR Gallery at https://www.hihonor.com/global/events/honorview20-photo-contest/

About HONOR 

HONOR is a leading smartphone e-brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/c/honorofficial/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817126/HONOR_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817127/Honor_2.jpg 


