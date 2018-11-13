Ue, anche Merkel chiede un "vero esercito europeo"
Politica

Cucchi, Ilaria: "Andremo fino in fondo, non ci saranno sconti"
Politica

Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
Politica

MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Culture

Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Politica

Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Spettacoli

Cucchi, Fico: "Lo Stato non deve mai aver paura della veritÃ "
Politica

Caso Cucchi, Ilaria: "Non c'e' guerra con le istituzioni, camminate al nostro fianco"
Politica

Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
Spettacoli

"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Culture

Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Scienza e tecnologia

Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Politica

Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Politica

Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Politica

Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Politica

Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Cronache

Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
Cronache

#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Cronache

Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Culture

Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Cronache

Honor's Singles' Day Sales Record Seals its Global Success, Bucks Trend Amid Global Downturn

- Over 1 Million Units Sold During Diwali in India

Best Seller in Western Europe, South East Asia and Russia

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, the young, innovative and trendsetting smartphone e-brand for digital natives, announced today the brand was the top Singles' Day performer in terms of sales volume and revenue under the Smartphone category on both Tmall.com and JD.com, the two biggest e-commerce platforms in China. The success represents the 3rd consecutive year of Honor's sales supremacy during this festive season.[2]

Singles' Day helped to extend Honor's growing influence into Southeast Asia. In Indonesia, Honor became a best seller in Mobile Category and Electronics Category at shopee.com, selling over 8,000 units within 80 minutes.

Moreover, the recently launched Honor Magic2 was another strong sales performer. It was the best-selling smartphone in terms of sales volume and revenue in RMB 4,000-5,000 range (US$580-720) at Tmall.com and JD.com.   

Meanwhile in India, over one million units of Honor products were sold during the Diwali promotional period, a 300% YoY increase from 2017. The most popular products included Honor 9N, which became the Star Product on Flipkart's Big Billion Days; and the recently launched Honor 8X, which became the Best Seller on Amazon India on the first selling day.

Since its launch this September, Honor's rising star the Honor 8X Series has sold six million units globally. It became the Best Seller in these countries or regions: Amazon Germany[3]; France smartphone online sales[4]; GITEX, the biggest technology show in Middle East, North America and South Asia.    

George Zhao, President of Honor, commented: "I'm thrilled that Honor achieved these unbeatable results even under what has become a tough situation for the global smartphone industry. Global smartphone shipments in Q3 2018 represented a 6% YoY decline, the Chinese smartphone market is also declining and was down 11% in the first half of 2018. Our strategy and undiminished efforts in R&D have ensured Honor bucked this global trend, especially in key areas of smartphone technology innovation such as AI, GPU Turbo, and our excellence in smartphone design."

With Black Friday and the Christmas season arriving soon, Honor will roll out more promotional festive deals in its global markets and share its success with Honor fans all over the world.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783813/HONOR_singles_day.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783814/HONOR_diwali.jpg  


