HT-SAAE to Showcase New Multi-Busbar High-efficiency PV Modules at PV Expo In Tokyo

- HT-SAAE will display its new "Multiway Series" module, which features the Company's leading multi-busbar (MBB) technology and comes with advanced electrical performance and lower micro-crack risk. For a 72-cell module, the power output can reach up to 400W.

"We are excited for the chance to showcase our new MBB high-efficiency PV modules at PV Expo," said Ruan Zhongli, CEO of HT-SAAE PV business. "We've been developing solar technology since the 1960s and invest RMB 60 million (US$ 8.9 million) each year in R&D. We will continue to leverage our deep experience, as well as our research and production capabilities, to roll out ever more efficient products to meet the market's needs."

The Multiway Series module features a self-cleaning design. In a bid to help users save on cleaning costs, the module is designed to reduce shadowing on the surface of the module caused by dust, rain and snow, which can increase the output of power generation and cut down on power seepage. Thanks to its durability, the module can be used in various environmental settings, including solar farms and regular rooftops. The Company has also rolled out double-glass modules to meet the needs of large solar farms.

Founded in 1998, HT-SAAE has been making efforts to develop and manufacture solar cells, battery packs and its "photovoltaic plus energy storage" system. Its branch in Japan has also been in operation for six years to serve the local market. The Company has a storied history at PV Expo in Japan, having previously unveiled its N-type modules and PERC modules at the event in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Starting in the late 1990s, HT-SAAE has carried out over 600 PV projects in domestic and overseas markets. For 20 years, the high-performance PV modules produced by HT-SAAE have been fueling the steady operation of power stations around the world.

About HT-SAAE

Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd (HT-SAAE) is a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), a Fortune 500 Global company. Established in 1998 and publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (600151.SH), it focuses on new energy PV, auto parts and new material applications. In 1999, HT-SAAE launched commercial deployment of photovoltaic technology. To date, the company has developed a completely integrated PV industry supply chain (silicon, wafers, solar cells, PV modules and systems) and provided superior-quality PV products to the global market. In 2014, HT-SAAE was listed as a Top 10 Chinese PV Module Supplier and for the following three years the company was recognized as a "Tier 1" Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827712/HT_SAAE.jpg


