1 marzo 2019- 12:35 Huami's Amazfit Debuts at MWC, Opening a New Chapter in Global Expansion

- The year 2018 was a milestone in the development history of Huami Corporation. In February, Huami Corporation was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HMI), thus becoming the first in Xiaomi's ecosystem companies to land on the US stock market, and the first to be listed on the NYSE among all China's smart hardware companies. Committed to innovation and leadership in the field of smart wearable technology, Huami has set its sail upon a new journey to global market with its self-brand Amazfit.

Smooth Overseas Development with Increasingly Growing Sales of Amazfit

Huami is well known for its design and manufacturing of Xiaomi's Mi Band, but a self-brand of Huami Amazfit has also developed rapidly in 2018. According to the third quarter financial report released by Huami Corporation in 2018, the sales value of its own brand continued to grow in the third quarter, up to 172.8% year-on-year. At the same time, the proportion of overseas shipments has also increased significantly. In the third quarter, the shipment of the international version accounted for 42.7% in all its sales. In other words, a self-brand of Huami has gained recognition across the globe. This also shows the success of the brand which has launched into 45 countries and regions since it was created 3 years ago.

Since Amazfit smart sports watch was first launched, the product line has gained wider recognition and more satisfaction, and the international market has also increased its interest in Amazfit products. As of July 2018, Amazfit smart sports watches sold up to 1 million units overseas; Amazfit Bip ranked the 3rd in the world's best-selling smart watches in the second quarter of 2018, and was called "Best Overall Smartwatch" by the international technology media BGR. Amazfit also ranked as the world's fourth largest brand of smart watches.

The strong performance and development in global market has further enhanced Huami's determination to expand in to overseas markets. It also reflects the diversity in the Amazfit brand and outstanding capabilities in design and manufacturing, which has enabled the company committed to develop in the fields of sports, healthcare and artificial intelligence to gradually show its distinctive features. Through the overseas development of the Amazfit brand, Huami Corporation has embarked on a broader road which brings opportunities as well as challenges.

The sales of Huami and Xiaomi's cooperative products continue to grow explosively. The release of Mi Band 3 has continued to be a great success. In five and a half months, the shipment of Mi Band 3 had exceeded 10 million units; and the shipment of Mi Band 2 had exceeded 30 million units. This is a classic case of hot selling products. According to IDC's latest report*, the close cooperation between the two parties in the third quarter of 2018 allowed the Xiaomi wearables to once again become the number one in market share, far ahead of its other rival companies, with a lead of 6.9 million units to 1.9 million units, ahead of the fourth place with 5 million units.

Full Sail to Global Market, Supported by the Localization of Amazfit Products

Amazfit smart watches have sold in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, entering into 45 countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Japan and Singapore. After having enhanced Amazfit's popularity in overseas markets and its public recognition by more and more global users, Huami has now become a global brand serving customers at both home and abroad.

The expansion in to overseas markets depends not only on more exquisite and innovative products, comprehensive and high-quality services, but also on the expansion of application scenarios and the construction of ecosystems. Huami Corporation pays special attention to product support for overseas users, focusing on overseas users to obtain better and more innovative experiences, which satisfies the growing diverse needs of overseas consumers. The Amazfit Verge launched in mainland China and is equipped with Xiaomi's Xiao AI, the intelligent voice assistant, which brings a voice assistant to customers' wrists, thus making smart home control come true. In its international versions, Amazfit Verge will also make a leading voice assistant available in the future.

Challenging Missions and Broader Future: More Actions by Huami

With its continuous growth of market share in the field of global smart wearable market, Huami Corporation has shown steady development in overseas markets and in many other fields. The successful acquisition of Adidas' PEI core assets and Zepp's core assets, and the successful launch of the world's first wearable AI Chip Huangshan No. 1 (MHS001), this series of actions demonstrates undoubtedly Huami's determination and capability in the field of global smart wearable.

Looking ahead into the future, Huami Corporation will take it as a mission as well as a goal to provide better sports and health care for everyone in the world via the power of science and technology. For example, it has cooperated with the US watch brand TIMEX to build up a global market channel to jointly provide a new generation of wearable products for global users. It has reached a global strategic cooperation with McLaren Applied Technologies, a well-known racing technology company, to jointly develop cooperative brand products, providing users with biometric and sports data monitoring in related fields such as health and emerging e-sports. It also has lead investments in the semiconductor star startup GreenWaves Technologies to further expand the layout and accumulation of RISC-V IoT ecosystem and artificial intelligence technology.

Along with this series of actions, the global influence of Huami Corporation continues to rise, which also provides more opportunities for its products prospects and for its development in the global market. In the future, Huami Corporation will continue to be committed to providing equal access to sports and health care services for more people, no matter whether it is in cities or poor mountainous areas of China, in Southeast Asia or Africa, or even in developed regions in Europe and America. It can be said that the global expansion of Huami's Amazfit has just begun. A larger world and a broader future are awaiting it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828928/Huami_Corporation.jpg