Huawei AI Fabric Raises Ethernet to a New Level of Ultra-High-Speed and Lossless Performance

Migranti, Salvini: "Mio obiettivo Ã¨ immigrazione clandestina zero"
Cronache

Migranti, Salvini: "Mio obiettivo Ã¨ immigrazione clandestina zero"

Salvini: "Chi difende legge Fornero odia gli italiani, la smonterÃ² pezzo per pezzo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi difende legge Fornero odia gli italiani, la smonterÃ² pezzo per pezzo"

Conte: "Su pressione fiscale c'Ã¨ ancora da lavorare"
Politica

Conte: "Su pressione fiscale c'Ã¨ ancora da lavorare"

Salvini col polso fasciato in comizio in Trentino scherza Tornera' presto
Politica

Salvini col polso fasciato in comizio in Trentino scherza Tornera' presto

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Difficile rivedere in futuro l'alleanza passata"
Politica

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Difficile rivedere in futuro l'alleanza passata"

Standing ovation per Conte sul palco della Scuola di Formazione Politica della Lega
Politica

Standing ovation per Conte sul palco della Scuola di Formazione Politica della Lega

Crollo Ponte Morandi, un minuto di silenzio nel luogo della tragedia 60 giorni dopo
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, un minuto di silenzio nel luogo della tragedia 60 giorni dopo

Zingaretti: "Per Di Maio poveri sono inaffidabili, sono inorridito"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Per Di Maio poveri sono inaffidabili, sono inorridito"

Zingaretti: "Da Salvini attacchi immondi contro sindaco di Riace
Politica

Zingaretti: "Da Salvini attacchi immondi contro sindaco di Riace

Conte alla scuola politica della Lega "Io sono populista" applausi dalla sala
Politica

Conte alla scuola politica della Lega "Io sono populista" applausi dalla sala

Conte: "C'Ã¨ frattura tra elite politiche e societÃ  civile"
Politica

Conte: "C'Ã¨ frattura tra elite politiche e societÃ  civile"

"Forza Italia" il saluto di Conte al termine del suo intervento alla Scuola Politica della Lega
Politica

"Forza Italia" il saluto di Conte al termine del suo intervento alla Scuola Politica...

Zingaretti: "Stop egocrazia, siamo una squadra"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Stop egocrazia, siamo una squadra"

Zingaretti: "Insieme riusciremo a cambiare l'Italia e mandare a casa questo Governo"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Insieme riusciremo a cambiare l'Italia e mandare a casa questo Governo"

Blitz degli animalisti interrompe discorso Zingaretti: "Vergogna, strumentalizzate un tema nobile"
Politica

Blitz degli animalisti interrompe discorso Zingaretti: "Vergogna, strumentalizzate un...

Gentiloni: "Per PD serve strada nuova, ma no abiure
Politica

Gentiloni: "Per PD serve strada nuova, ma no abiure

Gentiloni: "Da Governo poche decisioni e tanti danni"
Politica

Gentiloni: "Da Governo poche decisioni e tanti danni"

Gentiloni: "Web non diventi passatempo della classe dirigente, il Paese ci aspetta"
Politica

Gentiloni: "Web non diventi passatempo della classe dirigente, il Paese ci aspetta"

Bernice King: "La non violenza e' l'unica strada per la nostra sopravvivenza"
Politica

Bernice King: "La non violenza e' l'unica strada per la nostra sopravvivenza"

Caso Cucchi, Conte: "Quando Stato sbaglia e sbaglierÃ  io chiederÃ² sempre scusa"
Politica

Caso Cucchi, Conte: "Quando Stato sbaglia e sbaglierÃ  io chiederÃ² sempre scusa"


Huawei AI Fabric Raises Ethernet to a New Level of Ultra-High-Speed and Lossless Performance

- The solution applies to Artificial Intelligence (AI), High Performance Computing (HPC), and distributed storage scenarios. It reduces the communication time between HPC nodes by up to 40% while reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by about 53% compared with dedicated networks.

AI has already become an important tool for many enterprises, and AI use is growing rapidly. As described in GIV 2025: Unfolding the Industry Blueprint of an Intelligent World[1] released by Huawei, 86% of enterprises will use AI by 2025. As part of this trend, 180 billion TB of new data annually will feed enterprise intelligence and value. To enable the most efficient use of this data, ICT architectures are upgrading the data storage media from traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) to Solid State Drives (SSDs), which reduce latency 100 fold. For AI applications, ICT architectures are trading the traditional data-processing CPUs for Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) or even dedicated AI chips. These changes boost computing performance 100 fold or higher.

Traditional Ethernet places a bottleneck on data center network performance that prevents enterprises from taking full advantage of the latest storage and computing improvements. Enterprises need the network protocol to evolve from TCP/IP to RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE).

The Huawei AI Fabric Ultra-High-Speed Ethernet Solution uses unique congestion management and flow control technology to solve problems of long latency, easy packet loss, and low Ethernet throughput. The AI Fabric has the following characteristics:

Leon Wang, General Manager of Huawei Data Center Network Domain, said, "The network has shifted from a support system to a production system, and it has never been so important to business success. With over 20 years of experiences in the network field, Huawei is dedicated to cutting-edge technology research and innovative solution development. The Huawei AI Fabric will help companies build high-performance data centers to match the needs of fast innovation of services in the AI era, enabling data centers to become business value creation centers."

Huawei AI Fabric Ultra-High-Speed Ethernet has been successfully commercialized by China Merchants Bank (CMB) through joint innovation. This solution helped CMB improve the IOPS performance of Microsoft Azure storage by about 20%, reconstruct the company's data plane, and build a smart financial transformation platform. In addition, the Huawei AI Fabric won the Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2018 and successfully passed the certification of an international authoritative third-party independent testing agency, the European Advanced Network Test Center (EANTC). The Huawei AI Fabric is pioneering the implementation of ultra-high-speed networks based on Ethernet and is already proven in independent testing and real-world applications.

Huawei is committed to working with enterprise customers in the long term and takes a future-oriented approach to drive enterprise digital transformation through the power of the platform. So far, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies (including 48 Fortune Global 100 companies) have selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.


in evidenza
Sloggi e lo spot Zero Feel "Basta reggiseno stretto"

Costume

Sloggi e lo spot Zero Feel
"Basta reggiseno stretto"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.