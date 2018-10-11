11 ottobre 2018- 17:57 Huawei and Audi Announce Joint Innovation in L4 Automatic Driving

- Executive Vice President of Audi China R&D Saad Metz commented on the German automobile manufacturer's plans that "we evaluate a joint development of highly automated driving functions and future oriented vehicle-2-infrastructure communications. Audi proved in many events over the world to be one of the technology leaders in the area of highly automated drive. We are looking forward to intensify the partnership with Huawei in the future, because we are convinced that a closer cooperation between our two companies will bring substantial benefits for both sides." William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Huawei, agreed: "As cars get smarter, we take advantage of our leading ICT technologies with Audi – one of the world's most successful premium car brands – to lead automatic driving into the fast lane. Very soon, consumers will enjoy more secure, comfortable, convenient, and intelligent self-driving services."

Huawei's Mobile Data Center (MDC) is integrated into the Audi Q7 for urban automatic driving environments. The prototype was showcased to the public during HUAWEI CONNECT 2018.

Earlier, on July 10th, 2018, Huawei and Audi signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in Berlin to jointly develop intelligent connected vehicles. This time, their collaboration is further progress in overall strategy between the two parties.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 – "Activate Intelligence" – is held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10th to 12th.

