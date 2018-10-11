Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨ abbattuto"
Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"
Emiliano a New York mostra la focaccio barese: "Mi commuove"
Manovra, Bonafede: â€œNon ho sentito preoccupazione, Italia vuole investire in settori strategiciâ€
Unione petrolifera, Spinaci: Anche noi pronti alla trasformazione dell'Energia
Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"
Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"
Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€
Def, Senato approva la risoluzione di maggioranza M5s-Lega con 161 voti favorevoli
Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€
Padoan: ''Manovra dannosa per il Paese, mercati non crederanno piÃ¹ al Governo''
Lupi: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ manovra non ci piace''
Padoan: ''Ue va cambiata, ma proseguire strada governo passato''
Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€
Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza
Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"
Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state prendendo da li"
Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o delinque"
Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€
Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"
Huawei and Audi Announce Joint Innovation in L4 Automatic Driving

- Executive Vice President of Audi China R&D Saad Metz commented on the German automobile manufacturer's plans that "we evaluate a joint development of highly automated driving functions and future oriented vehicle-2-infrastructure communications. Audi proved in many events over the world to be one of the technology leaders in the area of highly automated drive. We are looking forward to intensify the partnership with Huawei in the future, because we are convinced that a closer cooperation between our two companies will bring substantial benefits for both sides." William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Huawei, agreed: "As cars get smarter, we take advantage of our leading ICT technologies with Audi – one of the world's most successful premium car brands – to lead automatic driving into the fast lane. Very soon, consumers will enjoy more secure, comfortable, convenient, and intelligent self-driving services."

Huawei's Mobile Data Center (MDC) is integrated into the Audi Q7 for urban automatic driving environments. The prototype was showcased to the public during HUAWEI CONNECT 2018.

Earlier, on July 10th, 2018, Huawei and Audi signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in Berlin to jointly develop intelligent connected vehicles. This time, their collaboration is further progress in overall strategy between the two parties.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 – "Activate Intelligence" – is held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10th to 12th.

This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry – including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners – to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.


