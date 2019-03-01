Schivardi (Luiss): P.A e dimensione imprese bloccano la crescita
Economia

Lavoro: disoccupazione ferma, ma per giovani sale al 33%
Economia

Il Carnevale di Rio de Janeiro nell'era di Bolsonaro
Politica

Sale cinema Roma, Raggi: "7mln per progetti di riqualificazione"
Politica

Al via il coloratissimo Carnevale di Colonia
Spettacoli

"La mia seconda volta", film per i giovani: attenti alle droghe
Spettacoli

Governo, Grasso: "Frutto di un contratto, andrÃ  avanti finchÃ¨ c'Ã¨ convenienza"
Politica

GalÃ pagos, liberate 155 tartarughe giganti nell'isola di Santa Fe
Politica

Gb, completato il restauro del "Caravaggio mancante"
Culture

L'ultimo video dell'alpinista Daniele Nardi: "C'Ã¨ tanta neve, noi aspettiamo"
Politica

Divina Commedia Opera Musical, il trailer
Spettacoli

Divina Commedia Opera Musical, le immagini del backstage
Spettacoli

Primarie, Boschi: "Non ho visto confronto tv ma ho scelto Giachetti"
Politica

Peugeot al Transpotec Logitec2019
Motori

Alpitour rinnova i Bravo Club: il villaggio come esperienza
Economia

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 2 marzo
Cronache

Meloni in Usa: "ParteciperÃ² al Cpac dei Conservatori con Trump, io unica invitata relatrice dall'Italia"
Politica

Meloni a New York sulla Tav: "Vista da qui discussione Tav sembra ancora piu' surreale"
Politica

Boschi: "Rinvio a giudizio Laura Bovoli? Processi si fanno in tribunale non nei talk show"
Politica

Huawei and Gelsenkirchen Sign MoU for Smart City Cooperation at MWC2019

- The City of Gelsenkirchen and Huawei Technologies have agreed to partner on the development of a Smart City platform to deliver government services to citizens, tourists and businesses in this German city. The first step has been the creation of an OpenAir Innovation Lab that functions as:

The objectives are to implement and test public, highly-visible Smart City services as well as prove the recommended approach to building a common, standardized platform for Smart City service delivery. A further goal is the establishment of a Digital City Network, in which various partners contribute their expertise.

Huawei will continue to be a strategic technology partner for the City of Gelsenkirchen, delivering the communications and computing infrastructure that has allowed Gelsenkirchen to distinguish itself as the "Connected City".

Gelsenkirchen

The City of Gelsenkirchen has a long and distinguished history in German society. Once known as the "City of one thousand fires," referring to the coal fires that powered Germany's industrial revolution, Gelsenkirchen is becoming a new market economy, seeking to use technology in an intelligent way to improve the lives of residents in the city and surrounding areas, and to stimulate the development of a vibrant information-based economy and ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828941/Huawei_and_Gelsenkirchen_MoU_Signing.jpg


