Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"
Politica

Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"
Politica

Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€
Economia

Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€
Politica

Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€
Economia

Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza
Economia

Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"
Politica

Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state prendendo da li"
Politica

Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o delinque"
Politica

Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€
Economia

Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"
Economia

Test estremi nel deserto della Namibia per lâ€™Audi e-tron
Motori

Bomba d'acqua su Cagliari, le strade completamente sommerse
Politica

L'uragano Michael si abbatte sulla Florida, i venti sfiorano i 250 km/h
Politica

Nasce Forza Salvini, la corrente di Forza Italia che sostiene il vicepremier della Lega
Politica

Candy Crush, i segreti del successo: intervista al fondatore di King Digital
Economia

Minniti: ''Su migranti Italia ha fatto da sola, per andare in Africa chiesto permesso a nessuno''
Politica

Pensioni, Boeri: "Risparmi sotto 150 milioni all'anno con taglio assegni d'oro"
Politica

Brunetta: ''Un bacione a Salvini, mi ha messo in sua lista antagonisti, onorerÃ² questo ruolo''
Politica

Pensioni, Boeri: "Quota 100 non aiuta i giovani, pesa aumento debito"
Politica

Huawei Cloud Accelerates Globalization Pace

- SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual HUAWEI CONNECT, a global event for the ICT industry, opened yesterday in Shanghai. Themed "Activate Intelligence", this year's event focuses on AI: its challenges, opportunities, innovations, and practices.

On the event, Huawei launched its comprehensive AI strategy and full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio which is designed to provide powerful support for Huawei Cloud EI(Enterprise Intelligence) and HiAI. Huawei is ready to work with all stakeholders to turn AI into a practical reality, making it inclusive and available for every person, every home, and every organization.

Deng Tao, Vice president of Huawei Cloud BU introduced that Huawei Cloud EI, an AI service platform for enterprises and governments, was released in September 2017. Huawei Cloud EI will be able to deliver a full-stack portfolio for enterprise and government customers.

"We are probably not the best today, but we must be the fastest growing player in cloud industry", said Deng Tao.

Established in March 2017, Huawei Cloud BU has unveiled more than 120 cloud services of 18 major categories that have already been proven. These cover more than 60 general solutions including SAP, high-performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things (IoT), Security, DevOps and more than 80 industry scenario solutions covering manufacturing, e-commerce, gaming, finance, Internet of Vehicles (IoV).

Referring to Huawei Cloud's globalization and next step, Deng Tao said, "Huawei Cloud is globalized at the beginning of set up. In order to meet the diversified needs of customers, we provide our products and technologies in the form of cloud services through Huawei Cloud and public cloud services with partners as Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Orange (France), Telefonica (Spain) and China Telecom. We have continuously innovated by partnering and launched public cloud services in Europe, Latin America, and China, including the Open Telecom Cloud, Flexible Engine, Telefonica Open Cloud and China Telecom Cloud. Based on Huawei's 30 years of ICT infrastructure experience and nearly 10 years of continuous R&D in cloud computing technologies, Huawei Cloud can provide a one-stop solution to large enterprises, addressing their challenges in digital and cloud transformation, as well as to small and medium-sized companies that aim to expand their business."

In 2018, HUAWEI CLOUD officially launched Hong Kong Station, Russia Station and Thailand Station. By end of September 2018, Huawei Cloud has provided services in Asia Pacific and partner public cloud services in Europe, Latin America, besides China market. Huawei Cloud and Huawei partner public cloud are available in 14 countries and regions, and will be available in most of the regions around the world by end of 2018.

In the future, HUAWEI CLOUD will keep leveraging its hardware and software advantages to improve cloud service user experience, operations and maintenance (O&M) efficiency and security capabilities. Additionally, Huawei will cooperate with partners to provide the best solutions for enterprises.


