Huawei Customers Recognized for Smart City Achievements at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018

Il Papa riceve il presidente israeliano: soluzione per i 2 popoli
Cronache

Il Papa riceve il presidente israeliano: soluzione per i 2 popoli

Omicidio Khashoggi, Riad chiede la pena di morte per 5 accusati
Politica

Omicidio Khashoggi, Riad chiede la pena di morte per 5 accusati

Il primo convegno "Il Jazz va a scuola", Fresu: pubblico Ã¨ over50
Spettacoli

Il primo convegno "Il Jazz va a scuola", Fresu: pubblico Ã¨ over50

Manuele Malenotti: Abbiamo investito nel digitale per rilanciare Matchless
Economia

Manuele Malenotti: Abbiamo investito nel digitale per rilanciare Matchless

Michele Malenotti racconta come ha rilanciato il marchio Matchless
Economia

Michele Malenotti racconta come ha rilanciato il marchio Matchless

Salvini contro la commissaria Mijatovic: non rompa le palle
Cronache

Salvini contro la commissaria Mijatovic: non rompa le palle

Milano, paura nella metro: brusca frenata per donna in galleria
Cronache

Milano, paura nella metro: brusca frenata per donna in galleria

Lusso e Tax Free, un settore che tiene e che guarda a Oriente
Economia

Lusso e Tax Free, un settore che tiene e che guarda a Oriente

Atac, bus troppo pieno: gli studenti entrano dal finestrino. Il video
Roma

Atac, bus troppo pieno: gli studenti entrano dal finestrino. Il video

Manovra, Decaro: pace fiscale non sia guerra ai sindaci
Cronache

Manovra, Decaro: pace fiscale non sia guerra ai sindaci

Maffei, con il digitale si parla sempre meno. Ma l'uomo Ã¨ parola
Cronache

Maffei, con il digitale si parla sempre meno. Ma l'uomo Ã¨ parola

Rai, Salini: "Stabilizzati 3mila precari, entro gennaio 2019 ne assumeremo altri 500"
Politica

Rai, Salini: "Stabilizzati 3mila precari, entro gennaio 2019 ne assumeremo altri 500"

I penalisti il 23 novembre a Roma per difendere la Costituzione
Cronache

I penalisti il 23 novembre a Roma per difendere la Costituzione

Spazio, 30 anni fa il primo e unico volo della navetta Buran
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, 30 anni fa il primo e unico volo della navetta Buran

Migranti, "Baobab Experience non chiude, da Salvini solo spot"
Cronache

Migranti, "Baobab Experience non chiude, da Salvini solo spot"

Manovra, Bonafede: il governo va avanti per bene dei cittadini
Politica

Manovra, Bonafede: il governo va avanti per bene dei cittadini

Neri MarcorÃ© scherza sul Colosseo con il robot-umanoide Sophia
Economia

Neri MarcorÃ© scherza sul Colosseo con il robot-umanoide Sophia

Eugenio Blasetti Direttore Comunicazione Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

Eugenio Blasetti Direttore Comunicazione Mercedes Benz Italia

Top Utility italiane: 4,6 mld di investimenti per l'innovazione
Economia

Top Utility italiane: 4,6 mld di investimenti per l'innovazione

Dl Genova, Bonafede: l'approvazione Ã¨ una risposta importante
Politica

Dl Genova, Bonafede: l'approvazione Ã¨ una risposta importante


Huawei Customers Recognized for Smart City Achievements at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018

- According to the World Bank, urban populations today account for 55% of the world's total population, which is expected to grow to two thirds by the middle of this century. Cities in both developed and developing countries face a common challenge: how to use digital technologies to respond to citizens' demands for better quality living environments in a more efficient and dynamic manner, and create more efficient commercial environments. The SCEWC's mission is "to empower cities and collectivize urban innovation across the globe," and the World Smart City Awards seek to recognize the most outstanding initiatives and projects.

Yu Dong, President of the Industry Marketing and Solution Department of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei believes the primary driver of Smart City development is to offer more benefits and higher efficiency to citizens and businesses. Huawei regards a city as an organic being and strives to build the city nervous system that will enable the city to perceive, think, self-learn and grow. We have consolidated the core elements required for smart city development to build our Digital Platform, which can aggregate the diverse resources of the city and connect all facilities and city applications to make efficient use of the data available. Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have been added to Huawei's Digital Platform following the announcement of our full-stack, all-scenario AI solution, and this will dramatically accelerate innovation for smart city development. We congratulate Gaoqing and Qingdao in China and Rustenburg in South Africa for their achievements in Smart City construction. Global smart city construction signals the advent of a platform-based era. Huawei will continue to build digital platforms to help more smart cities achieve true digitalization."

China's Gaoqing Wins the Digital Transformation Award for Creating a Replicable Small and Medium Smart City Model

As the first comprehensive county-level smart city in China, Gaoqing serves as a smart city model for small and medium cities. Gaoqing leverages Huawei's Digital Platform to achieve smarter city administration, industry development, and multiple benefits for citizens. Based on a comprehensive city information network supported by a full-coverage eLTE government-exclusive network, the solution integrates the city's big data, geographic information system (GIS), video cloud, command and dispatching resources, and cloud computing resources. In addition, more than 30 smart applications have been implemented to improve areas such as city governance, enterprise transformation, safe manufacturing, and environment protection. This solution helps Gaoqing accelerate digital transformation and sustainable development as well as improve the standard of living for more than 400,000 citizens. The Smart City initiative allows Gaoqing to achieve modern city governance, improve government services to benefit its citizens, and drive a digital economy through the use of smart industry. To date, Gaoqing has worked with Huawei and more than 20 other partners to establish China's Small and Medium Smart City Industry Alliance, promoting the application of its city governance solution to surrounding counties and other cities.

Rustenburg in South Africa is in the finalist for the Governance & FinanceAward for Building a Safer and Smarter Digital Ecosystem

During the last decade, the population of Rustenburg has increased by 400%, leading to challenges related to social security and economic development. Through the use of smart infrastructure, Rustenburg's Smart City project provides real-time data and other key indicators, using technologies such as big data analytics and IoT to make accurate, data-driven decisions for sustainable city development. Key applications such as an integrated payment platform, smart street lighting, smart parking, and a smart transportation system have been implemented to improve the management of public utilities and the usage of municipal facilities. As a result, municipal power consumption decreased by 50% and use of public transportation has increased. Improved city connectivity and productivity has elevated the standard of living for more than 600,000 citizens. In terms of public safety, police now use advanced communications, monitoring, and video data analysis with identification systems to reduce response times, which has decreased the crime rate by more than 50% and made the city safer. In the digital transformation of Rustenburg, free Internet has been deployed in poverty-stricken areas and more than 1,500 jobs were created. In addition, the Smart City project in Rustenburg has led to the creation of multiple city applications and entrepreneurial applications, as well as the formation of a comprehensive entrepreneurship platform connecting citizens, the government and small and medium enterprises. The city remains committed to building a digital economy and an innovative ecosystem.

Qingdao in China was in the finalist for the Innovation Idea Award for its Agricultural Rice Improvement Project that Revitalizes Uncultivated Land

Academician Yuan Longping led the Qingdao Saline-Alkali Tolerant Rice Research and Development Center to develop a type of saline-alkali rice. This kind of rice yields a maximum of 620 kg per mu (an area roughly equivalent to 666.66m2) in China and 500 kg per mu in the desert areas of Dubai. The achievement is dually attributed to the scientific invention and Huawei's Element IoT system. In the IoT system, surface and underground sensors collect various kinds of data, such as light, humidity, salinity, and alkalinity data, which is sent to Huawei Cloud Big Data Center through eLTE networks. AI systems and experts then analyze this data and provide targeted pesticide spraying, fertilizer and insect control solutions to improve the performance and yields of saline-alkali rice. This has led to a 30% reduction in water consumption, a 40% reduction in fertilizer consumption, and a 20% increase in economic benefits. The transformation of 100 million mu of saline-alkali land can yield 30 billion kg of rice and feed 80 million people. This scientific and technological innovation is set to benefit people across the world. Moreover, the Qingdao Saline-Alkali Tolerant Rice Research and Development Center led by Huawei and Yuan has set up the Agricultural IoT Global Joint Innovation Center to develop an "Agricultural Fertile Soil Platform" for the global agriculture industry, aimed at accelerating the development of smart agriculture 4.0 supported by IoT, big data, mobile connectivity and cloud computing technologies.

Huawei's Smart City Solution has served more than 160 cities in over 40 countries. The Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2018 is being held in Barcelona, Spain from November 13 to 15. Huawei's booth is located at B200 of the Gran Via 2 exhibition hall (Hall 2). For more information about Huawei's Smart City Solution and best practices, please visit: http://e.huawei.com/topic/smartcity2018/en/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785195/Huawei.jpg


in evidenza
Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro" Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Chiesa

Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro"
Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.