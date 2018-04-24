Delitto Sarah Scazzi, nuove rivelazioni e testimonianze sul Nove
Huawei Empowers Digital Industrial Transformation with Innovative New ICT Solutions Released at HANNOVER MESSE 2018

- The lead theme of Hannover MESSE 2018 is "Integrated Industry - Connect & Collaborate". The deep convergence of new ICT and manufacturing systems in the Industry 4.0 age has led to a sweeping industrial revolution in the global manufacturing industry. Large-scale customization, global collaborative design, smart factories, predictive maintenance, and connected cars are redefining the whole value chain and fueling new production methods, industry structures, business models, and economic growth.

Exhibiting a Comprehensive Array of New Solutions to Accelerate Industrial Digitalization

Zhang Lin, president of Huawei West European Enterprise Business, said: "With increasingly deeper integration of various industries, industrial transformation demands higher digitization than ever before. As an industry-leading ICT solutions provider, Huawei fully harnesses cutting-edge technologies such as the IoT, cloud computing, advanced wireless technologies (5G), and agile networking. We have also established open and innovative OpenLab platforms which enable us to team up with ecosystem partners to accelerate digital industrial transformation toward greater efficiency and a higher level of intelligence."

At HANNOVER MESSE 2018, Huawei is showcasing new innovations in collaboration with many customers and partners such as Groupe PSA, Schindler, Intel, Beckhoff, Harting, Software AG, SAP, Telefónica, Q-loud, KUKA, SDI, and T-Systems. These innovations include connective technologies, new solutions, and best practices to advance smart manufacturing. The collaborative achievements on display include: DS 7 Crossback, the first vehicle to use Groupe PSA's Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) and is equipped with Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform and Cloud services supported by Huawei; a multi-scenario "Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) + OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA)" smart manufacturing testbed jointly developed by Huawei and several prestigious industry organizations; connected factories and smart logistics exhibited by Huawei with KUKA, Hikvision and others; Joint demonstration with T-Systems: Product Lifecycle Management Cloud base on Open Telekom Cloud; a Connected Elevator solution demonstrated by Huawei and Schindler, a leading global manufacturer of elevators and escalators; and an industrial predictive maintenance solution showcased by Huawei with Harting, Software AG, and SDI. Through a wide variety of scenarios, Huawei is demonstrating the power of its connective technologies including 5G, NB-IoT, EC-IoT, Cloud Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), eLTE, Cloud Campus, and IoT platforms.

Launching Crucial Cooperation with Industry-leading Enterprises

Huawei and Groupe PSA showcased a DS 7 CROSSBACK, the first connected vehicle resulting from their partnership covering all of the Group's connected vehicles, announced in November 2017. Using Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform, Groupe PSA has built its Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) for its connected vehicles, which is deployed globally using Cloud services supported by Huawei. DS 7 CROSSBACK, launched this month in China, is the first vehicle to benefit from the CVMP. Customers can access new services such as connected navigation, natural language voice recognition and a connected service portal via the vehicle's dashboard screen. The vehicle's maintenance status and the history of journeys and driving styles are also accessible from the customer's smartphone.

Huawei, Telefónica, and IoT provider Q-loud jointly launched a smart meter proof of concept (POC) based on NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) for Munich Airport. The solution includes EnergyCam, a camera system developed by Q-loud, which can record meter readings of traditional roller meters, analyze images and recognize displayed meter readings through integrated software, and transfer the data in digital form through NB-IoT in the Telefónica network to Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform. This solution enables the airport IT department to quickly access meter data for rapid analysis.

Huawei launched a TSN+OPC UA smart manufacturing testbed in cooperation with international organizations such as AII, Avnu Alliance, Edge Computing Consortium (ECC), and Fraunhofer FOKUS, as well as world-renowned vendors such as Schneider Electric, HollySys, National Instruments Corporation (NI), B&R Automation, TTTech, and Spirent Communications. The testbed includes six industrial interconnection scenarios. TSN and OPC UA are key driving factors for new technologies such as predictive maintenance, data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). They can help industrial companies improve efficiency by reducing downtime, improving overall device efficiency, and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Huawei works with global partners to develop more efficient and smarter innovative digital industrial solutions for customers, making it possible to build new operational processes and infrastructural platforms for Industry 4.0. The solutions have helped more than 1,000 manufacturing companies worldwide enhance their production efficiency.

HANNOVER MESSE 2018 will be held from April 23-27 in the Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany. Huawei's booth is located at D18 of Hall 6. For more information about Huawei's products and solutions to be highlighted at HANNOVER MESSE 2018, visit: http://e.huawei.com/topic/hannovemesse2018-en/index.html.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681289/Huawei_launches_innovative_digital_industrial_solutions_and_practices_at_HANNOVER_MESSE_2018.jpg

