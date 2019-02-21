Huawei Enterprise Presenting 4 Star Products at MWC19, Barcelona

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Sport

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera
Economia

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"
Politica

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"
Cronache

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale
Sport

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole
Cronache

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"
Politica

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"

Manovra, Marcucci a Conte: "Lei Presidente sta dando i numeri, ma tutti sbagliati"
Politica

Manovra, Marcucci a Conte: "Lei Presidente sta dando i numeri, ma tutti sbagliati"

Special Olympics, Vezzali al fianco degli atleti con disabilitÃ 
Sport

Special Olympics, Vezzali al fianco degli atleti con disabilitÃ 

Cnr: laguna di Venezia discarica di ruote di camion e barchini
Scienza e tecnologia

Cnr: laguna di Venezia discarica di ruote di camion e barchini

Deposito rifiuti radioattivi,Crippa: in 6 mesi elenco siti idonei
Politica

Deposito rifiuti radioattivi,Crippa: in 6 mesi elenco siti idonei

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Spettacoli

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"

Nata baby gorilla allo zoo di Saint-Martin-La-Plain in Francia
Politica

Nata baby gorilla allo zoo di Saint-Martin-La-Plain in Francia

Conte: "Nostro obiettivo Ã¨ tornare a crescere"
Politica

Conte: "Nostro obiettivo Ã¨ tornare a crescere"

Conte: "Riserve auree sono di Bankitalia, tutelano moneta"
Politica

Conte: "Riserve auree sono di Bankitalia, tutelano moneta"

Conte: "Fondamentali economici solidi, non riteniamo necessaria alcuna manovra correttiva"
Politica

Conte: "Fondamentali economici solidi, non riteniamo necessaria alcuna manovra correttiva"

Mons. Hollerich: "Abbiamo pianto per testimonianze vittime abusi"
Cronache

Mons. Hollerich: "Abbiamo pianto per testimonianze vittime abusi"

Marenzi, Herno:"Collezione AI 2019-20, rivoluzione a livello manifatturiero"
Costume

Marenzi, Herno:"Collezione AI 2019-20, rivoluzione a livello manifatturiero"

Vertice M5S con Grillo, Di Maio e Casaleggio all'hotel Forum di Roma. Le immagini
Politica

Vertice M5S con Grillo, Di Maio e Casaleggio all'hotel Forum di Roma. Le immagini

Vertice M5S, Grillo scherza: "Vertice con Di Maio? E' dal '95 che fai questa domanda"
Politica

Vertice M5S, Grillo scherza: "Vertice con Di Maio? E' dal '95 che fai questa domanda"


Huawei Enterprise Presenting 4 Star Products at MWC19, Barcelona

- LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced yesterday that its Enterprise Business Group (Huawei Enterprise) will make its first representation at the world's largest mobile event, MWC19 Barcelona. Under the theme of "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World", Huawei Enterprise will host a Digital Transformation of Industries Summit, demonstrate four of its star products, and outline its digital platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Qiu Heng, President of Global Marketing, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei Enterprise is experiencing robust business growth, with annual revenue in 2018 exceeding USD 10 billion. MWC19 Barcelona is our first representation at the event, and we are excited to share our learnings about digital transformation with our peers there.

"We look forward to demonstrating the transformative power of ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence for the enterprise market through four of our world-leading flagship products, including the world's first commercial Wi-Fi 6 AP, the world's first AI-powered data center switch, the world's fastest intelligent OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage, and the world's first software-defined AI camera, the X series.

"We will also launch our digital platform. We believe implementing a digital platform integrated with new ICT is the key to help enterprises achieve digital transformation."

Three exhibition areas and four star products to demonstrate Huawei Enterprise's comprehensive strength in intelligence and connectivity

During MWC19, Huawei Enterprise will demonstrate four flagship products for the enterprise market, highlighting how in an interconnected world, governments and enterprises require ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence to meet the needs of citizens and customers:

Huawei's Digital Transformation of Industries Summit, a platform to discuss new opportunities

Huawei Enterprise aims to bring digital to every organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To explore how customers can address ever-changing market needs in a new mobile era and achieve success in digital transformation, Huawei Enterprise will hold the Digital Transformation of Industries Summit in Theatre B, Hall 8, Fira Gran Via on February 25, 2019 at 14:00. Together with global customers and partners, Huawei Enterprise will share with the audience what makes digital transformation possible, and outline its digital platform strategy.

Huawei Enterprise's "Platform + Ecosystem" strategy is designed to help governments and enterprises unlock the power of ICT to succeed in the digital economy. As part of this strategy, Huawei is committed to providing ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence to drive growth, innovation and value in this fast-evolving digital world.

More than 700 cities around the world and 211 Fortune Global 500 companies, including 48 of the top 100, have already chosen Huawei Enterprise as their partner in digital transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824895/Huawei_Qiu_Heng.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824921/Huawei_pre_MWC_19.jpg


in evidenza
Icardi, ancora giallo rientro Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

INTER, CASO SEMPRE APERTO

Icardi, ancora giallo rientro
Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.