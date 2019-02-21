21 febbraio 2019- 18:07 Huawei Enterprise Presenting 4 Star Products at MWC19, Barcelona

- LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced yesterday that its Enterprise Business Group (Huawei Enterprise) will make its first representation at the world's largest mobile event, MWC19 Barcelona. Under the theme of "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World", Huawei Enterprise will host a Digital Transformation of Industries Summit, demonstrate four of its star products, and outline its digital platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Qiu Heng, President of Global Marketing, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei Enterprise is experiencing robust business growth, with annual revenue in 2018 exceeding USD 10 billion. MWC19 Barcelona is our first representation at the event, and we are excited to share our learnings about digital transformation with our peers there.

"We look forward to demonstrating the transformative power of ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence for the enterprise market through four of our world-leading flagship products, including the world's first commercial Wi-Fi 6 AP, the world's first AI-powered data center switch, the world's fastest intelligent OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage, and the world's first software-defined AI camera, the X series.

"We will also launch our digital platform. We believe implementing a digital platform integrated with new ICT is the key to help enterprises achieve digital transformation."

Three exhibition areas and four star products to demonstrate Huawei Enterprise's comprehensive strength in intelligence and connectivity

During MWC19, Huawei Enterprise will demonstrate four flagship products for the enterprise market, highlighting how in an interconnected world, governments and enterprises require ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence to meet the needs of citizens and customers:

Huawei's Digital Transformation of Industries Summit, a platform to discuss new opportunities

Huawei Enterprise aims to bring digital to every organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To explore how customers can address ever-changing market needs in a new mobile era and achieve success in digital transformation, Huawei Enterprise will hold the Digital Transformation of Industries Summit in Theatre B, Hall 8, Fira Gran Via on February 25, 2019 at 14:00. Together with global customers and partners, Huawei Enterprise will share with the audience what makes digital transformation possible, and outline its digital platform strategy.

Huawei Enterprise's "Platform + Ecosystem" strategy is designed to help governments and enterprises unlock the power of ICT to succeed in the digital economy. As part of this strategy, Huawei is committed to providing ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence to drive growth, innovation and value in this fast-evolving digital world.

More than 700 cities around the world and 211 Fortune Global 500 companies, including 48 of the top 100, have already chosen Huawei Enterprise as their partner in digital transformation.

