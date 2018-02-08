Huawei FusionCube Receives a Challenger Position in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

8 febbraio 2018- 17:16

- Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure evaluates vendors from two aspects: completeness of vision and ability to execute. Huawei believes that its FusionCube was named to the Challengers Quadrant this time, which reflects a testimony of the high recognition of Huawei's hyper-converged offerings by customers and consulting companies.

Huawei FusionCube is an enterprise-grade data center hyper-converged infrastructure. It applies to scenarios such as enterprise private cloud, virtualization platform, desktop cloud, branch offices, and data warehouse. It not only supports mainstream virtualization platforms such as the Huawei FusionSphere, VMware vSphere, and KVM, but also supports mainstream database platforms, including SAP HANA, Oracle, IBM DB2, and Sybase. Delivering ultimate performance, simplified management, and superior service continuity, Huawei FusionCube is set to lead the cloud infrastructure transformation.

"The times of hyper-convergence have arrived. Huawei has been at the forefront of the hyper-converged technology space, and has been a pioneer in fostering seamless integration of hyper-convergence and cloud platforms. Huawei's hybrid cloud products have become the solution of choice to help customers drive down TCO," said Qiu Long, Vice President of Huawei's IT Product Line and President of the Server Product Line. "Huawei's entering the Challengers Quadrant marks a new starting point for us. We will continue to work with partners and build on the strength of open innovation to propel our customers' digital transformation."

Currently, Huawei FusionCube has been widely used in many industries such as finance, government, media and information, transportation, healthcare, and education, serving customers including China Everbright Bank, China Pacific Insurance Group, TF1 of France, Infocast, Sinopec, and COFCO Coca-Cola. As a pioneer in the hyper-converged market, Huawei FusionCube leverages innovative technologies to bring new possibilities to the cloud transformation for enterprises, making Huawei the ideal partner for enterprises in the digital transformation journey.

To learn more about the Huawei FusionCube hyper-converged infrastructure, visit http://e.huawei.com/en/products/cloud-computing-dc/servers/fusioncube.

(*)Gartner Magic Quadrant:

Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

Gartner Research Methodologies: http://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_mq.jsp

(**) Gartner: Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, 6 February 2018, John McArthur et al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.