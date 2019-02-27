Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Huawei Launches New Members to OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage Family

- BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC19, Huawei launched the OceanStor Dorado3000 V3 entry-level all-flash storage system and the OceanStor Dorado Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) mid-range and high-end all-flash storage, with superb performance, comprehensive enterprise-class features, and high efficiency. The storage systems meet the demands of database, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Virtual Server Infrastructure (VSI), and other scenarios, facilitating data centers of customers in finance, manufacturing, and telecommunications sectors to step into the all-flash era.

It is crucial for enterprises to future-proof their infrastructure by adopting the all-flash storage that meets their fast-evolving business needs. Since the launch of the OceanStor Dorado V3 all-flash storage series in 2016, Huawei's all-flash storage has experienced wide market acceptance. According to the Gartner's 2018 Q3 statistics[1], Huawei achieved the highest revenue growth rate in the global all-flash market. Huawei's OceanStor Dorado V3 mid-range and high-end all-flash storage (including OceanStor Dorado5000 V3, OceanStor Dorado6000 V3 and OceanStor Dorado18000 V3) is the industry's first to fully support the NVMe architecture. NVMe enables faster communication between Solid-State Drives (SSDs) and a host system, and offers sharp latency decreases, which brings quality data services to customers. As the fastest all-flash storage, the OceanStor Dorado mid-range and high-end all-flash storage achieves an industry-leading 0.3-millisecond latency.

The OceanStor Dorado3000 V3 launched today leverages industry-leading FlashLink® technology to ensure stable performance even during peak hours. The intelligent multi-protocol interface chip supports industry-leading 32 Gbit/s FC and 100GE front-end protocols, while Huawei's intelligent Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) manages CPUs, memory, and other components in a unified manner to shorten fault recovery time from two hours to ten minutes.

The OceanStor Dorado3000 V3 with comprehensive enterprise-class features uses global wear-leveling and Huawei's patented anti-wear leveling technologies to ensure robust SSD reliability. Its innovative RAID-TP technology tolerates simultaneous failures of three SSDs. The gateway-free active-active solution ensures 99.9999 percent availability. In addition, the Converged Data Management (CDM) solution enables cloud-enabled gateway-free Disaster Recovery (DR) and backup, as well as minute-level service recovery on the cloud. High service availability is ensured through multiple reliability protection technologies.

The OceanStor Dorado3000 V3 also adopts industry-leading inline deduplication and compression technologies to cut the costs of energy consumption, cooling, management and maintenance, reducing overall OPEX by 65 percent. This allows customers to significantly reduce costs while deploying devices in a large scale.

In addition, the OceanStor Dorado3000 V3 is compatible with more than 300 mainstream storage devices as well as 98 percent of IT infrastructure in the industry, without the need to change existing services. It helps achieve a smooth upgrade, simplifies O&M, and accelerates data center transformation.

William Dong, Director of Enterprise Data Center Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei has 17 years of R&D experience in storage technologies. We have used this extensive experience to develop the entry-level OceanStor Dorado3000 V3, enabling enterprises to benefit from an all-flash platform at a low entry point without sacrificing performance and scalability. We have leveraged all-flash storage to help customers in many industries build efficient data storage capabilities and will continue to innovate to meet their ever-increasing storage requirements."

Source 1: Gartner, Market Share, External Storage Systems, All Countries, 3Q 2018 Update


