Huawei Launches the Atlas Intelligent Computing Platform to Fuel an AI Future with Supreme Compute Power

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨ abbattuto"
Politica

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨...

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"
Politica

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"

Emiliano a New York mostra la focaccio barese: "Mi commuove"
Politica

Emiliano a New York mostra la focaccio barese: "Mi commuove"

Manovra, Bonafede: â€œNon ho sentito preoccupazione, Italia vuole investire in settori strategiciâ€
Politica

Manovra, Bonafede: â€œNon ho sentito preoccupazione, Italia vuole investire in settori...

Unione petrolifera, Spinaci: Anche noi pronti alla trasformazione dell'Energia
Economia

Unione petrolifera, Spinaci: Anche noi pronti alla trasformazione dell'Energia

Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"
Politica

Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"

Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"
Politica

Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"

Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€
Economia

Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€

Def, Senato approva la risoluzione di maggioranza M5s-Lega con 161 voti favorevoli
Politica

Def, Senato approva la risoluzione di maggioranza M5s-Lega con 161 voti favorevoli

Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€
Politica

Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€

Padoan: ''Manovra dannosa per il Paese, mercati non crederanno piÃ¹ al Governo''
Politica

Padoan: ''Manovra dannosa per il Paese, mercati non crederanno piÃ¹ al Governo''

Lupi: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ manovra non ci piace''
Politica

Lupi: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ manovra non ci piace''

Padoan: ''Ue va cambiata, ma proseguire strada governo passato''
Politica

Padoan: ''Ue va cambiata, ma proseguire strada governo passato''

Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€
Economia

Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€

Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza
Economia

Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza

Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"
Politica

Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"

Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state prendendo da li"
Politica

Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state...

Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o delinque"
Politica

Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o...

Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€
Economia

Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€

Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"
Economia

Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"


Huawei Launches the Atlas Intelligent Computing Platform to Fuel an AI Future with Supreme Compute Power

- Joy Huang, Vice President of the Huawei IT Product Line, delivered a keynote titled "Powering Intelligent Enterprises with AI Innovation". He said, "With the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies, AI-driven industry solutions are also on the rise. Implementing innovation in all fronts is crucial as we move towards an intelligent world. Meanwhile, computational power creates new possibilities. With the all-scenario AI infrastructure solution oriented to the end, edge, and cloud, Huawei enables customers to flexibly cope with business changes and drive greater business value in the intelligent era."

The Atlas intelligent computing platform is an evolution of the Atlas intelligent cloud hardware platform released in 2017. The new Atlas includes the terminal-facing Atlas 200 AI accelerator module, the DC-facing Atlas 300 AI accelerator card, the edge-oriented Atlas 500 AI edge station, and the one-stop AI platform: Atlas 800 AI appliance, positioned for enterprises.

The Huawei IT Product Line has been pursuing the philosophy of "Intelligent IT Inspires Digital Future", and strives to infuse intelligent technologies into IT infrastructure, leveraging innovative technologies such as AI, chip technology, and architecture breakthroughs to help customers accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation. Up to now, Huawei's intelligent computing products have served more than 5000 customers worldwide. According to Gartner's report, Huawei servers ranked No. 4 by global shipments in the first quarter of 2018.

Huawei is committed to working with customers in the long term and takes a future-oriented approach to drive enterprise digital transformation through the power of the platform. So far, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies (including 48 Fortune Global 100 companies) have selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - is held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.

This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.

 


in evidenza
Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi e Eleonora Andreatta al top

MediaTech

Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi
e Eleonora Andreatta al top

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.