11 ottobre 2018- 17:52 Huawei Launches the Atlas Intelligent Computing Platform to Fuel an AI Future with Supreme Compute Power

- Joy Huang, Vice President of the Huawei IT Product Line, delivered a keynote titled "Powering Intelligent Enterprises with AI Innovation". He said, "With the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies, AI-driven industry solutions are also on the rise. Implementing innovation in all fronts is crucial as we move towards an intelligent world. Meanwhile, computational power creates new possibilities. With the all-scenario AI infrastructure solution oriented to the end, edge, and cloud, Huawei enables customers to flexibly cope with business changes and drive greater business value in the intelligent era."

The Atlas intelligent computing platform is an evolution of the Atlas intelligent cloud hardware platform released in 2017. The new Atlas includes the terminal-facing Atlas 200 AI accelerator module, the DC-facing Atlas 300 AI accelerator card, the edge-oriented Atlas 500 AI edge station, and the one-stop AI platform: Atlas 800 AI appliance, positioned for enterprises.

The Huawei IT Product Line has been pursuing the philosophy of "Intelligent IT Inspires Digital Future", and strives to infuse intelligent technologies into IT infrastructure, leveraging innovative technologies such as AI, chip technology, and architecture breakthroughs to help customers accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation. Up to now, Huawei's intelligent computing products have served more than 5000 customers worldwide. According to Gartner's report, Huawei servers ranked No. 4 by global shipments in the first quarter of 2018.

Huawei is committed to working with customers in the long term and takes a future-oriented approach to drive enterprise digital transformation through the power of the platform. So far, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies (including 48 Fortune Global 100 companies) have selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - is held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.

This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.