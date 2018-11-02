Usain Bolt dice addio al sogno di diventare un calciatore
EICMA 2018 tante novitÃ  per il mondo dei sedicenni amanti delle due ruote
Il #MeToo di Google, in migliaia protestano contro le molestie
Usa, Trump contro la carovana dei migranti: "E' un'invasione"
Maltempo senza tregua, in Veneto Ã¨ ancora allerta rossa
Alberi spazzati via dalla tempesta sull'Altopiano d'Asiago
Conte arriva a Tunisi, la foto con il Presidente della Repubblica tunisina
Maltempo in Liguria, copertura di un campanile a Genova messa in sicurezza dai vigili del fuoco
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 3 novembre
Maltempo a Roma, la Pontina allagata, difficolta' di circolazione
GoogleWalkout, protesta mondiale dipendenti Google per scandalo molestie
Acqua alta a Venezia, spunta una medusa in piazza San Marco
La nave Mare Jonio salpa dal porto di Palermo, Mediterranea alla sua seconda missione in mare
Bonino: "Europa, divisioni portano ad essere tutti ininfluenti"
Lo sfogo di Corona contro Savino: "Sei un nano senza nessuna dote"
Maltempo, allagato il cimitero di Palermo nel giorno di ognissanti
Auto finisce nel fiume Taro in piena nel parmense, il soccorso alpino salva il conducente
Un saluto diverso per ogni alunno, la trovata dell'insegnante USA per iniziare bene la giornata
Maltempo in Veneto, il vento abbatte 300 mila alberi ad Asiago
Diciotti, Salvini riceve archiviazione "Festeggio con un caffÃ¨, non corretto, non siamo a Bruxelles"
Huawei Offers Phone Owners One Month of 50 GB Cloud Storage for 0.01€

- Huawei now offers the first month of the 50 GB Mobile Cloud storage subscription for 0.01 € only. Huawei Mobile Cloud provides Huawei and Honor mobile phone users with a simple and secure service for data synchronization and backup, now for an extraordinarily good price as well. 

Snapping photos with a smartphone has never been easier, which is why it is no surprise that most people need some extra storage for the data that keeps building up in their phones. Storing favorite snapshots in a cloud service along with other important information is becoming the rule rather than the exception.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779049/Huawei_Logo.jpg )

In that respect, Huawei and Honor phone users can now get the first month of their 50 GB mobile cloud storage subscription for only 0.01 €. After the first month of the subscription, the price of the cloud storage will be 0.99 €. The offer is valid for 50 GB subscriptions and limited to one offer per Huawei ID user.

All data to hand  

Huawei Mobile Cloud enables Huawei and Honor mobile phone users to synchronize, backup and restore their data safely and easily. All photos and videos taken with the camera, screenshots and screen recordings can be automatically backed up to Cloud. Users can simply access them from their browser at cloud.huawei.com or from the Gallery App on their device.

Data can also be automatically synchronized across all Huawei and Honor devices, so it's quick and easy to access Contacts, Calendar, Wi-Fi and Notes using the same Huawei ID. Data can also be managed through the Mobile Cloud Web Portal. All data is stored exclusively within the EU on European servers, in compliance with EU Data Protection and Privacy Laws.

Huawei Mobile Cloud is available for all Huawei and Honor devices with EMUI 5.1 or above. If customers cannot see the offer, they should update their Mobile Cloud to V 10.2.1.303 and they will be able to subscribe. Customers can either download an update via Cloud Settings or from Huawei AppGallery.

Additional information:https://huaweimobileservices.com/cloudoffer

About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information about Huawei Mobile Service, visit the website:http://consumer.Huawei.com/en


Otto trend di viaggio per il 2019 E 10 mete da non perdere. FOTO

